Matt DiBenedetto Joins Go Fas Racing for 2017

Go Fas Racing (GFR) is pleased to announce that Matt DiBenedetto will pilot the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford for all 36 scheduled events in NASCAR’s Premier Series during the 2017 season. DiBenedetto comes to GFR after completing two full seasons in NASCAR’s Premier Series where he tallied 68 starts and a season-best finish of sixth place at Bristol Motor Speedway in Spring of 2016.

“I am very excited to join Go Fas Racing for the 2017 season! We have a great group of people that I am very excited to work with this season! I am thankful for the opportunity and I look forward to representing the team and sponsors to the best of my ability!” said DiBenedetto

Go Fas Racing is looking forward to the opportunity to focus on having one driver in the seat for all 36 scheduled races since its inception into the series in 2014.

“Mason and I couldn’t be happier to have Matt joining us here here at GFR! This will be our first season in the Premier Series with one driver running the complete season for us. We believe Matt’s driving ability and a fleet of newer race equipment purchased this off season will elevate our program to new levels in 2017.” said Team Owner Archie St.Hilaire

Can-Am/Kappa, Keen Parts, Visone RV, Really Cheap Floors and many more familiar faces will yet again don the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford. GFR also is pleased to announce there will be new additions to its 2017 sponsorship lineup that will be released at a later date.