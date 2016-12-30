Spencer Boyd Signs With Rick Ware Racing For 2017 NASCAR Truck Season

Thomasville, NC (December 30 ,2016) – Spencer Boyd Racing and Rick Ware Racing announced today they will race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series together in 2017. With approximately half of the schedule locked in, the team will look to add as many races as possible in both Truck and Xfinity competition.

Boyd drove for RWR in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Iowa earlier this year in addition to one other NXS start and three NCWTS starts in 2016. “Our effort in 2016 was about getting approved for all tracks and feeling comfortable at this level of racing,” reflects Boyd. “We worked with many great partners to achieve a successful debut season. I am thankful for the opportunities I was given in 2016, now look forward to going fast and competing with Rick Ware in 2017.”

The relationship between the two dates back to 2012, when Spencer was running Legends Cars with Farbo Motorsports. He and Rick’s son, Cody, were teammates and through much of that summer, roommates as well. The Ware and Boyd families envisioned a future where the two would work together again on a bigger stage.

“I have followed Spencer’s career for many years now,” comments Ware. “He has impressed me at every level. Our organization is excited to have this young talent on our team and personally it’s rewarding to see our dreams of years ago come to life.”

Although the truck number has yet to be determined, Rick Ware Racing will show up with a new Chevrolet Silverado truck for Boyd’s Daytona debut. “Participating in Speed Weeks is a dream come true,” says Boyd. “I’m looking forward to working with a crew chief and team week after week so we build on our experiences at the shop and on the track. Our goals and values are aligned. Our sponsorship roster is coming together. We will be going to the race track to race!”

2017 Sponsors for Spencer Boyd and Rick Ware Racing will be announced at a later date including their anticipated race schedule. RWR is continuing to look for funding for the balance of the season.

Rick Ware Racing is on Twitter. Follow them @RickWareRacing.

Spencer Boyd is on Twitter. Follow him @SpencerBoyd.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **