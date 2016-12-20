Atlanta repave coming after next race

Tweet Kevin Harvick leads Jimmie Johnson through Turn 4 at Atlanta Motor Speedway during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

One old surface will bid farewell when the checkered flag waves this upcoming season.

Atlanta Motor Speedway announced today that the Hampton, Georgia racing facility will undergo a complete repave of its racing surface following the upcoming Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend. Work will commence in late March and is expected to be completed in mid-April, according to a statement released by the speedway.

The current surface has been in place since 1997 when it was reconfigured from a 1.5 mile oval to a 1.54 mile quad-oval, flipping the start/finish line from what’s now the backstretch to what’s now the frontstretch.

Unlike the last repave, however, a new layer of asphalt will be the only substantial change to the racing surface. The quad-oval layout and 24-degree banking will remain the same.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **