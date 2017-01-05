Free NASCAR Hall of Fame Admission, Driver Autographs HighlightReturn of NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day

Current NASCAR Stars To Appear at Fan Appreciation, NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 5, 2017) – In what has become a much-anticipated season kick-off event, NASCAR will offer FREE admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day. That’s just one of the many exciting offerings during the day-long celebration of NASCAR’s passionate fans, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

NASCAR stars past and present will participate in autograph and Q&A sessions throughout the day, in addition to free access to the Hall. Fans will be admitted into the Hall on a first-come, first-served basis in lieu of needing a ticket. Doors open at 8 a.m. ET.

However, tickets to the below autograph sessions featuring stars from all three NASCAR national series must be secured in advance. Tickets for these autograph sessions will be available for free on NASCARHall.com starting at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 7. Each fan can secure up to two tickets for one of the seven autograph sessions (one ticket for an individual or two tickets for an individual and their guest).

Session Drivers Session 1 ( 9:30 a.m. ) Richard Childress, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon Session 2 ( 10:30 a.m. ) Aric Almirola, Ryan Reed, Timothy Peters Session 3 ( 11:30 a.m. ) Kasey Kahne, Daniel Suárez, John Hunter Nemechek Session 4 ( 12:30 p.m. ) Martin Truex Jr., Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson Session 5 ( 2 p.m. ) Chase Elliott, Blake Koch, Kaz Grala Session 6 ( 3 p.m. ) David Ragan, Brennan Poole, Christopher Bell Session 7 ( 4 p.m. ) Paul Menard, Brendan Gaughan, Johnny Sauter

Q&A sessions with all of the above drivers will begin 30 minutes prior to their autograph session and are open to all guests. In addition, members of the NASCAR Next program and NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 inductees Rick Hendrick and Mark Martin will participate in Q&As for all those in attendance.

NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day will follow the previous evening’s NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Induction Ceremony (Jan. 20, 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN). As in previous years, current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series stars will help present each inductee. Scheduled to present at this year’s induction ceremony are seven-time premier series champion Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon and Ty Dillon. For tickets to the Induction Ceremony, visit nascarhall.com/inductees/induction-ceremony.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series, one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit http://www.NASCAR.com and http://www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **