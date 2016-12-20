Texas undergoing repave prior to next race

Tweet Joey Logano leads the field through Turns 1 and 2 at Texas Motor Speedway during the AAA Texas 500. Photo: Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Come this April, one track will have a completely new surface and slightly different profile.

Texas Motor Speedway announced plans for a complete repave of the 1.5 mile quad-oval racing facility where completion is expected, barring any weather delays, before the start of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend on April 9. The repave includes a new asphalt racing surface, “an expansive French drainage system on the frontstretch and backstretch,” according to the release by the speedway, and a four-degree reduction in banking in Turns 1 and 2. Turns 3 and 4 will remain unchanged.

This is the track’s second repave in its 20-year history and first since 2001.

The repave came as a result of races being delayed as a result of water seeping out of cracks in the track and improper drainage. Both Cup races were delayed by rain and track drying efforts. Weather delays and track drying halted last year’s Firestone 600 IndyCar Series race 71 laps in and the remainder of the event was pushed from June 12 to August 27.

“The old pavement no longer dried as quickly because through the years of use and weather, the asphalt became porous, kind of like a sponge,” said Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage. “Even if we only had a brief shower it was taking us far too long to get the track dried in order to get on to the racing. We owe it to the fans to present the best possible race track so they will be assured of seeing NASCAR and INDYCAR races even if we face some brief inclement weather. This will accomplish that goal.”

