Advance-Priced Tickets On-Sale Today for Talladega Superspeedway’s Action-Packed Weekend, May 5-7

Fans Can Save to Witness Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Scheduled Return to NASCAR’s Biggest and Baddest Track in the GEICO 500 as Well as Elliott Sadler’s Try for Consecutive Wins in the Sparks Energy 300

TALLADEGA, AL — Fans who want the “Experience of a Lifetime” – Talladega Superspeedway’s triple-header weekend, May 5-7 – can do so at a lower cost starting today, Monday, Jan. 9th, with the track’s advance-priced ticket offers.

The advanced pricing is good for the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race on Sunday, May 7, as well as the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) event on Saturday, May 6. Six-time Talladega Superspeedway winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. is scheduled to make his return to NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track after missing last fall’s race weekend for medical reasons. Practice for both NASCAR races, as well as the start of the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards event, kicks off the weekend on Friday, May 5.

Advance-priced ticket options for the anticipated action-packed weekend are available for a limited time and include:

$10 off regular pricing for the GEICO 500 set for 1:00 PM CDT on Sunday, May 7

set for on $5 off regular pricing for the Sparks Energy 300 scheduled for 12 noon CDT on Saturday, May 6

scheduled for on Two-day ticket packages for both Saturday and Sunday start at only $50

“Talladega Superspeedway is located in ‘Earnhardt’ country, so it will be exciting to see Dale Jr.’s return and attempt to add to his already impressive resume at NASCAR’s biggest and baddest track,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. “Fans who want to experience these once-in-a-lifetime events now have a great opportunity to reserve their seats at incredible, economical prices.”

Earnhardt Jr. will be joined in the GEICO 500 by a cast of characters that include seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson, defending race winner Brad Keselowski, and defending Coors Light Pole Winner Chase Elliott, who seeks to add to the legacy of his father – Bill Elliott – at the mammoth 2.66-mile layout.

“Talladega Superspeedway is a very special place,” says Earnhardt Jr., who won the GEICO 500 in 2015. “There is no other place like it. It has meant so much to me and my family with my Dad winning here so many times (10). There is no better race track in the world to drive or to watch a race. It is a great experience for the fans.”

Anyone holding a Sunday admission ticket for the GEICO 500 will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, located in the infamous Talladega Superspeedway infield. Kids’ tickets (12-and-under) to the GEICO 500 start at $10.

JR Motorsports driver Elliott Sadler is shooting for back-to-back victories in the Sparks Energy 300, while reigning NXS Champ Daniel Suarez hopes to give Joe Gibbs Racing its sixth triumph at Talladega in the NXS. Gus Dean is the defending champion for the traditional General Tire 200 ARCA event, which has been a staple at TSS since 1969. It gets a green flag start on Friday, May 5, at 5 PM CDT.

Talladega Superspeedway offers over 15,000 free camping sites in three conveniently located parks. Free campgrounds now open at 9:00 AM on Monday of race week on a first-come, first-served basis and fans must show a Sunday GEICO 500 race ticket for entry. Free day parking on Talladega Superspeedway property remains available.

For more information on all Talladega Superspeedway ticket and hospitality options, which include grandstand and tower tickets, fan suites, premium box seating packages, Party Patio packages, the infield Back Forty Beer Co. Paddock Club, “Unrestricted” and “Sunday VIP Experience” packages and more, simply visit our website at www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), most banked (33 degrees), and longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly, offering up hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids ticket prices and special offers for military members and college students. The historic venue, built in 1969, is NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world renowned Talladega Blvd, home of the “Big One on the Blvd” party. It is the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large video viewing boards lining the frontstretch and endless activities for fans throughout its event weekends. Talladega Superspeedway’s next NASCAR weekend is set for May 5-7 with the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event and the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race, in addition to the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Racing Series. Log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway. com or call 877-Go2-DEGA for more information.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **