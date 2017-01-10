Roush Fenway Racing®and Performance Plus®Announce Renewal of Partnership

CONCORD, N.C. (January 10, 2017) – Roush Fenway Racing today announced a team-wide partnership with Kleen Performance Products™ and Performance Plus, its premium motor oil brand. Performance Plus will serve as the official oil partner of NASCAR’s winningest team, as well as the primary sponsor for multiple races with driver Trevor Bayne and the No. 6 Sprint Cup Ford Fusion.

“We are extremely pleased to continue our relationship with the Performance Plus brand and have them on board as our official oil partner,” said team owner Jack Roush. “The partnership reflects Roush Fenway’s commitment to using the highest-quality products in our race cars. Performance Plus not only protects engines, but it provides us a competitive edge on the race track.”

“This partnership allows us to continue our affiliation and to showcase the performance of our oil under the demanding conditions of NASCAR racing,” said Mark Bouldin, president of Kleen Performance Products. “Running our oil in military vehicles around the globe and in race cars across North America provides today’s drivers with the confidence to use our oil in their everyday vehicles.”

Performance Plus automotive and industrial lubricants are the result of more than 30 years of research, technology and investment. Performance Plus lubricants meet or exceed the performance standards and requirements set by the American Petroleum Institute and multiple OEMs.

About Performance Plus

Performance Plus is the premium brand of motor oils and lubricants that perform better even under the most extreme conditions. The brand uses conventionally refined oils and proprietary, twice-refined oils, blended with industry-leading additives, to meet or exceed all industry certifications, licenses, approvals and OEM warranty requirements. With more than 30 years of innovation, research and testing, the formulations outperform under the demanding conditions of U.S. military combat vehicles and racing engines from Daytona to Indianapolis and the Bonneville Salt Flats. Visit PerformancePlusOils.com.

About Kleen Performance Products

Kleen Performance Products manufactures, formulates, packages and distributes high-quality oils, lubricants and allied products to meet the needs of today’s most demanding conditions. The Company uses innovative manufacturing and distribution methods to deliver the highest-quality private label and major brand lubricants available on the market. Kleen Performance Products offers the Performance Plus brand of high-quality oils and lubricants. The Company also offers EcoPower® oils and lubricants which are made exclusively from re-refined oil. The Company’s proprietary refining process uses oil as a renewable resource and produces products that perform better for your car and the environment. Kleen Performance Products is part of Safety-Kleen, a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH). Visit KleenPerformance.com.

About Roush Fenway

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition with drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Trevor Bayne, Ryan Reed, Chris Buescher and Bubba Wallace. Now in its 29th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning digital and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **