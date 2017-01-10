Country Music Superstar Josh Turner To Headline Pre-Race Party At Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500

HAMPTON, Ga. (Jan. 10, 2017) – Multi-platinum country music recording artist Josh Turner will bring his distinctively rich and deep voice to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2017 to headline the pre-race party prior to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

A Hannah, South Carolina native, Turner has sold more than 12 million units, is a disciple of traditional country music and one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry. He burst onto the country music scene in 2003 with his platinum-selling debut album “Long Black Train” and has since released No. 1 hits including “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “All Over Me.” His single “Time Is Love” was also the most-played country music song of 2012.

Turner, who describes himself as a family man, philanthropist, devoted Christian and passionate sports fan, has garnered multiple GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award nominations since he signed with MCA Nashville Records in 2003. His most recent single, “Hometown Girl,” was released last May. He will perform it and many of his fans’ favorite hits in a full-length concert on the AMS frontstretch beginning at 1 p.m. as part of the pre-race festivities leading up to the scheduled green flag at 2:30 p.m.

“We’re gonna have a blast playing at the Atlanta race,” said Turner. “I’ve never been to the track, but I grew up in the NASCAR culture with Darlington just an hour from my home-place. Race fans and country music fans have always coincided, so I’ll be right at home.”

Turner has been songwriting and performing since he was a young child, and in support of music education, he created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund to assist students interested in pursuing a future in arts and music. In addition to his numerous musical accolades, Turner added author to his resume in 2014 with his first book, “Man Stuff: Thoughts on Faith, Family and Fatherhood.”

Pre-race pit passes will provide stage-front access for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions, as well as Turner’s pre-race performance. In addition, pre-race pit passes will allow fans to tour the pit area and photograph the 40-car field up close and personal prior to the start of the race.

A limited number of Sunday-only pre-race pit passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $100, while a three-day weekend pre-race pit pass is just $125 per person. A grandstand or infield ticket is required for each pre-race pit pass holder.

Tickets and pre-race pit passes may be purchased at www.atlantamotorspeedway.com, Ticketmaster or at the Atlanta Motor Speedway ticket office. For more information, contact the Atlanta Motor Speedway ticket office at (770) 946-4211, (877) 9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **