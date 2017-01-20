STATEMENT FROM TMS PRESIDENT GOSSAGE ON BREAKING NEWS OF NASCAR STAR EDWARDS NOT COMPETING IN 2017

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 10, 2017) – The following is a statement from Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage on today’s report from FOXSports.com that Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star Carl Edwards is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to pursue other interests outside of driving and will not compete in 2017.

“This is comparable to Barry Sanders retirement back in 1999, shocking and with loads of ability and time left in a very successful career. Everyone rightfully expected Carl to win both races and championships. I talked to Carl about a month ago and he didn’t give any indication that he was considering this. It is a shock that just doesn’t seem real.”

