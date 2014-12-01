Reports: Edwards Exits No. 19; Suarez Moves up with JGR

By Staff report | NASCAR.com

Carl Edwards will step out of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, and the team will put reigning NASCAR XFINITY Series champion Daniel Suarez in the car, according to multiple reports.

FOXSports.com initially reported the news.

Joe Gibbs Racing has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. The event will be live-streamed on NASCAR.com.

TUNE IN: JGR press conference, 10 a.m. ET Wednesday

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **