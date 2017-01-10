TEAM PENSKE AND NIKON METROLOGY ANNOUNCE TECHNICAL ALLIANCE

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 10, 2017) – Team Penske announced today that it has formed a technical alliance with Nikon Metrology, a market leader in metrology instrumentation and technological innovation. The announcement expands upon an already existing relationship between the two companies.

Under the terms of the new multi-year agreement, Brighton, Michigan-based Nikon Metrology will help enhance Team Penske’s manufacturing process of its racecars competing in NASCAR, working closely with the organization’s fabrication department. Team Penske will also rely on Nikon Metrology’s superior optical instrumentation and resources to support its overall technical processes at its headquarters in Mooresville, N.C.

“Team Penske is continuously looking for opportunities to further develop the processes involved in building fast, consistent and reliable race cars,” said Tim Cindric, Team Penske President. “By expanding our partnership with Nikon Metrology, we now have an industry leader that is committed to taking the quality of our race cars to another level.”

After working closely with Penske Technology Group in the past, Nikon Metrology is looking forward to the new challenge of partnering with the winning Team Penske racing program, which celebrated its 50th anniversary season in 2016.

“Manufacturing better, faster, and with optimum usage of resources is the demand of manufacturers today, and the Team Penske racing program demands running at the cutting edge of technology,” says Robert Martin, vice president of sales (Americas) at Nikon Metrology. “Better matters, and we’re inspired to continually prove it together with Team Penske through applying state-of-the-art metrology solutions and the expertise of our people.”

Nikon Metrology plans to incorporate the new partnership with Team Penske into the company’s future marketing and promotional efforts. Through specific case studies, Nikon Metrology will highlight how its equipment and support continue to raise the level of performance of Team Penske’s racing programs.

About Nikon Metrology

Nikon Metrology offers the most complete and innovative metrology product portfolio, including state-of-the-art vision measuring instruments complemented with optical inspection and mechanical 3D metrology solutions. These reliable andinnovative products respond to the advanced inspection requirements of manufacturers active in consumer, automotive, aerospace, electronics, medical and other industries. Nikon will be celebrating its 100th year anniversary in 2017 as a pioneer in optical technology development and product innovation. For more information, visit www.nikonmetrology.com. Product-related inquiries may be directed to Nikon Metrology, Inc. at (800) 552-6648 or sales.nm-us@nikon.com .

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports and celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2016. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 440 major race wins, over 500 pole positions and 29 National Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. In its storied history, the team has also earned 16 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Team Penske currently competes in the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

