Sadler Joins TBR and Golden Corral for Daytona 500

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (January 12, 2017) – Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) announced today that the team will compete in the 59th running of the Daytona 500 with Elliott Sadler behind the wheel of the No.7 Golden Corral Chevrolet.

Sadler, a 16-year veteran of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, will be running double-duty during NASCAR’s opening weekend competing in both the Cup and Xfinity Series. The Emporia, VA native and Baldwin have a relationship dating back to their days at Robert Yates Racing when Baldwin served as crew chief for Sadler.

“This is a great opportunity for me and everyone affiliated with Tommy Baldwin Racing,” said Sadler. “I love the Daytona 500 and to have Tommy and Golden Corral offer me this opportunity is awesome. Tommy and I have known each other a long time. We actually won a qualifying race for the Daytona 500 together back in 2006. We’re gonna rekindle some of that magic and work our tails off to get our car in the race. I know Tommy is putting a lot of effort into this and we’re gonna go out and get the best result we possibly can for him and TBR’s partners.”

Golden Corral returns for their seventh season together and will bring back their popular ‘Top 10 Kids Eat Free’ promotion. If Elliott Sadler finishes in the top-10 at Daytona, kids 10 and under will eat free at Golden Corral restaurants nationwide on Monday, February 27th.

“We are excited to be working with Tommy Baldwin Racing for the seventh season,” said Shelley Wolford, Vice President of National Marketing and Media at Golden Corral. “We will be cheering Elliott on to qualify at Daytona and then race for a Top 10 Kids Eat Free finish.”

“We look forward to having Elliott join TBR and Golden Corral for the upcoming Daytona 500,” said team owner Tommy Baldwin. “Elliott has always been a strong restrictor plate racer which makes this a great opportunity for everyone involved. We know our fans look forward to the ‘Top10 Kids Eat Free’ promotion every year so we want to capitalize on that and finish the Daytona 500 strong.”



About Golden Corral

Golden Corral, based in Raleigh, N.C., is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain with 482 restaurants operating in 41 states as of January 1, 2017. Golden Corral is famous for its variety, including USDA steaks cooked to order, crispy fried chicken, seafood, awesome pot roast, hot yeast rolls, and desserts like homemade carrot cake and the Chocolate Wonderfall®.

About Tommy Baldwin Racing

Founded in 2009, Tommy Baldwin Racing is a NASCAR organization that fields the No. 7 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Baldwin, a native of Long Island, New York, is a Daytona 500-winning crew chief in his ninth season as a Cup Series car owner.

For more information on Tommy Baldwin Racing, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter or their website.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **