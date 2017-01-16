Roush Fenway ‘Salutes’ Mark Martin’s Hall of Fame Career

Team Unveils #SaluteToMark Campaign to Honor the Hall of Famer

Concord, N.C. (Jan. 16, 2017) – For almost two decades there was no more formidable duo in NASCAR than Mark Martin and Jack Roush. This week Roush Fenway Racing will pay tribute to Martin’s Hall of Fame career by showcasing a variety of content covering Martin’s 19 seasons with the winningest organization in NASCAR history.

Martin, who will be officially inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, won 83 races across NASCAR’s top three National Series and finished runner-up in the Cup Series points standings on four different occasions (1990, 1994, 1998 and 2002), while helping Roush Fenway grow into one of the premier teams in NASCAR. Team owner Jack Roush will officially induct his first NASCAR driver into the Hall during the ceremony that will air live on NBCSN – Fridayat 8 p.m. ET.

“The thing that always stood out about Mark was his unmatched drive to win,” said Roush. “Mark became one of the most driven and committed people I’ve ever seen. He put us on the map in NASCAR and certainly no one deserves this honor more. I’m very pleased with the part we played in the success that Mark was able to realize throughout his career and I’ll always be grateful for his determination to succeed and desire to win.”

Throughout the course of the NASCAR Hall of Fame week, fans will be treated to a variety of behind the scenes content, including photos, videos and giveaways that highlight Martin’s almost two-decade tenure at Roush Fenway.

Fans will even have a chance to win prizes including diecast replicas, team hats and an official Mark Martin firesuit. Visit www.roushfenway.com/salutetomark for more details.

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning digital and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **