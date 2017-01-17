Hunt Brothers Pizza Continues Partnership with JR Motorsports

Elliott Sadler to Pilot No. 1 Hunt Brothers® Pizza Entry for Two Events in 2017

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 17, 2017) –JR Motorsports and Hunt Brothers Pizza have extended their partnership with a multi-year deal, as the brand joins Elliott Sadler and the No. 1 team as primary sponsor for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races in each of the next two seasons. In 2017, Sadler will drive the Hunt Brothers Pizza Chevrolet Camaro at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 4) and Kansas Speedway (Oct. 21).

“Hunt Brothers Pizza has been a great partner of mine for many years and a great supporter of JRM,” Sadler said. “As an owner of several Hunt Brothers Pizza locations, it’s awesome to sport their colors again in 2017. I live off of pepperoni pizza, so this is a natural fit for us to reunite once again on the track.”

A JRM partner since 2014, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. It’s a familiar partner for Sadler, who previously drove a Hunt Brothers Pizza-branded entry in 2011 and 2012, earning a NXS victory with the brand at Chicagoland Speedway (2012).

“We are excited to continue our partnership with JRM while supporting Elliott in the Xfinity series,” said Keith Solsvig, vice president of marketing, Hunt Brothers Pizza. “We value Elliott as a brand ambassador and partner, both on and off of the track and are grateful for his continued loyalty to Hunt Brothers Pizza.”

Additionally, Kevin Meendering will return as crew chief for Sadler and the No. 1 team. In 2016, the Meendering and Sadler pairing produced three wins and a runner-up finish in the NXS championship. The season also included a career-best 29 top-10 finishes for Sadler.

ABOUT HUNT BROTHERS® PIZZA:

With more than 7,300 locations in 28 states, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. Perfect for today’s on-the-go lifestyle, Hunt Brothers Pizza offers original and thin crust pizzas with All Toppings No Extra Charge®, breakfast pizzas, cheesebread and marinara dipping sauce, plus Hunt Brothers Pizza Wings and Wingbites®. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hunt Brothers Pizza is a family-owned and operated and for more than 25 years has offered all of the food products, marketing programs, equipment and training convenience stores need to operate their own turnkey pizza program.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the management company and racing operation for Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 14-time Most Popular Driver and winner of more than 40 NASCAR-sanctioned races. Now in its 16th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports races in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it won a championship in 2014. The company also competes in Late Model competition and owns three championships in regional late model divisions. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **