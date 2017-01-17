TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY OPENS GATES FOR DAYTONA 500 WATCHING PARTY ON WORLD’S LARGEST TV

FORT WORTH, Texas ( January 17, 2017 ) – NASCAR fans excited to kick off the season but unable to attend the Daytona 500 can grab the next best seat – watching the race on the “World’s Largest TV” for free.

Texas Motor Speedway will open its gates for the annual Daytona 500 Watching Party where fans can camp or tailgate inside the speedway and watch the racing action from Daytona Beach, Fla., on “Big Hoss” – the 12-story tall, high-definition TV located on the backstretch.

The two-day event, which is free and open to the public, begins when the gates to the South Tunnel open on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 a.m. CT for those looking to camp overnight as well as tailgaters interested in watching the season-opening XFINTIY Series Powershares QQQ 300 beginning at 2:30 p.m. The weekend culminates with the running of the 59th Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 26 , beginning at 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20 . Fans interested in camping or tailgating must RSVP at www.texasmotorspeedway.com/ DaytonaRSVP before

The Daytona 500 Watching Party weekend highlights include:

Fans can even ensure they have the best seat and camping spot available when NASCAR returns to Texas Motor Speedway for April’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 and November’s AAA Texas 500 as well as June’s Rainguard Water Sealers 600 INDYCAR race by taking a tour and making their selection in person.

Live musical entertainment following Saturday’s XFINITY Series race as well as the comedy classic “Stroker Ace” shown on “Big Hoss” later that evening.

A two-day cornhole tournament officiated by the Texas Cornhole League that includes a grand prize of two $100 O'Reilly Auto Parts gift cards.

