Daniel Defense Partners with Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 XFINITY Series Team
by Official Release On Tue, Jan. 17, 2017
Leading firearm manufacturer joins RCR for select races during 2017 season
WELCOME, N.C. (January 17, 2017) – Richard Childress Racing (RCR) has partnered with Daniel Defense, a leading manufacturer of premium firearms, rail systems, and accessories, to be primary sponsor of the No. 3 NASCAR XFINITY Series team for select races during the 2017 season.
This partnership marks Daniel Defense’s first venture in NASCAR. The company’s signature black-and-gold logo was unveiled on the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro today at the annual SHOT Show in Las Vegas.
“We’re pleased to welcome Daniel Defense to our family of partners at RCR,” said Chairman and CEO, Richard Childress. “I’ve gotten to know the Daniel family over the past few years and am glad we could forge a partnership to help Daniel Defense grow its brand in the firearm industry.”
Based in Black Creek, Georgia, Daniel Defense was founded by Marty Daniel when he began building rails and accessories for AR-15 rifles. The company has since grown to be a national manufacturer of firearms and accessories. Daniel and Childress became friends through Childress’ involvement with the National Rifle Association.
“Richard Childress is a proven winner and a staunch defender of our Second Amendment rights, two things that are important to me personally and reflect the culture of Daniel Defense,” said Daniel Defense President and CEO Marty Daniel. “Teaming up with Richard Childress Racing was a natural fit, and I’m sure it will open up many exciting opportunities for both Daniel Defense and RCR.”
The No. 3 Daniel Defense Chevrolet Camaro will be driven by Ty Dillon and another TBA driver for select races. Dillon, who has competed in the XFINITY Series full time in each of the last three seasons, will race select NXS races in 2017 while also competing full time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Dillon, the youngest grandson of Childress, finished fifth in the NXS standings in 2016.
About Daniel Defense:
Located in Black Creek, Georgia, Daniel Defense is a leading manufacturer of premium firearms, rail systems, and accessories. Its iconic brand remains unmatched in quality, precision and world-class customer service. President/CEO Marty Daniel founded Daniel Defense, which started out creating rails and accessories for the AR-15 platform in small batches. Today, with a state of the art manufacturing facility, Daniel Defense continues to make quality rails and accessories and the world’s finest firearms for civilian, law enforcement, and military customers.
About Richard Childress Racing:
Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2017 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/Cheerios/AAA Chevrolet), 2011 Brickyard 400 champion Paul Menard (No. 27 Menards Chevrolet) and 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/WIX Filters Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with Austin Dillon and Paul Menard (No. 2 Rheem/Menards Chevrolet), a multi-driver lineup with Ty Dillon and others (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Rheem/Red Kap Chevrolet), Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Chevrolet), Brandon Jones (No. 33 Menards/Nexteer Chevrolet) and Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino/U.S. Cellular Chevrolet).
