Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Sets Official Grand Opening, Unveiling of Robert E. Petersen Theatre for Feb. 17

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 18, 2017) – Many of racing’s greatest names will be on hand at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America’s (MSHFA) official grand opening at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17.

The event, which is open to the public, is set to begin at 7:45 p.m. with veteran NASCAR on Fox personality Mike Joy to serve as the Master of Ceremonies. MSHFA inductees Bobby Allison, Richard Childress, Tom D’Eath, Hurley Haywood, Rusty Wallace and Humpy Wheeler are among the expected attendees.

As part of the long-awaited evening, the MSHFA will have a formal ribbon-cutting. It also will unveil and dedicate the new Robert E. Petersen Theatre, an impressive showpiece in the hall, which is located in Daytona International Speedway’s Ticket and Tours Building. The MSHFA moved to Daytona Beach last year from Novi, Michigan. In advance of the Official Grand Opening, the MSHFA has been open to Speedway tour visitors since last July.

“The racing immortals who will be with us on Feb. 17 will help us usher in a new era for the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America,” said MSHFA President Ron Watson. “The compelling stories of all of our inductees – our ‘Heroes of Horsepower’ – collectively form the foundation of our new facility. Combine those individual histories with our many classic racing vehicles and our other exhibits, and you have a hall of fame that is truly a ‘must-see.’”

Tickets for the event are $200 and can be reserved by visiting mshf.com or calling 386.681.6843. The evening will include a strolling banquet dinner, a premium open bar and the opportunity to meet some of the greatest names in the history of motorsports.

The 29th Annual MSHFA Induction Ceremony will be held in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, June 28. The 2017 class of inductees will be announced on Jan. 26 at Daytona International Speedway during the Rolex 24 At Daytona event week.

About the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America:

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) held its first induction ceremony in 1989; the facility was headquartered in Novi, Michigan from 1989-2015 and relocated to Daytona Beach, Florida in 2016. The MSHFA is the only hall of fame that encompasses the full spectrum of American motorsports: cars, motorcycles, off-road, powerboats and airplanes. The overriding mission of the MSHFA is to celebrate and instill the American core values of leadership, creativity, originality, teamwork and spirit of competition embodied in motorsports. The MSHFA is operated by the nonprofit Motorsports Museum and Hall of Fame of America Foundation Inc.

