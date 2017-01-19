Richard Childress Racing Debuts Retrospective Video Series in Advance of Richard Childress’ Induction into NASCAR Hall of Fame
by Official Release On Thu, Jan. 19, 2017
Nine-Part Video Series Chronicling Richard Childress’ Career Leads New rcrracing.com Site Launch
WELCOME, N.C. (January 19, 2017) – In honor of Richard Childress’ upcoming induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Richard Childress Racing (RCR) has rolled out a digital video series highlighting milestones throughout his illustrious career. Entitled ‘Richard Childress: A Career of Firsts,’ the series features Richard Childress himself recounting significant ‘firsts’ from his long career in motorsports, from the first race car he purchased to the first time he took grandsons Austin and Ty Dillon to drive at a racetrack. RCR has partnered with Chevrolet for the video series.
“I was thrilled to work on a project like this with such a longstanding partner as Chevrolet,” said Childress. “This video series has been a unique trip down memory lane. I really hope NASCAR fans and RCR employees enjoy the stories as much as I have enjoyed the adventure over the last 48 years.”
The retrospective video series is featured on RCR’s newly-relaunched website, for which they partnered with NASCAR Digital Media (NDM) in the second half of 2016 to develop. The new website will support RCR’s focus on producing and distributing original content and give visitors an improved overall digital experience.
“Our digital efforts and original content have become a major focus for RCR and many of our partners over the past few years,” said Ben Schlosser, Chief Marketing Officer of RCR. “How better to celebrate Richard’s induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame and launch our new website than to have Richard tell the stories about his “firsts” over his amazing career? The website designed and built by NDM allows RCR to fully showcase this type of engaging content.”
About Richard Childress Racing:
Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2017 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet), 2011 Brickyard 400 champion Paul Menard (No. 27 Menards Chevrolet) and 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with Austin Dillon and Paul Menard (No. 2 Rheem/Menards Chevrolet), a multi-driver lineup with Ty Dillon and others (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Rheem/Red Kap Chevrolet), Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Chevrolet), Brandon Jones (No. 33 Menards/Nexteer Chevrolet) and Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino/U.S. Cellular Chevrolet).
About NASCAR:
The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series, one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit http://www.NASCAR.comand http://www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).
** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **