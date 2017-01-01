Go Fas Racing Names Gene Nead Crew Chief

Mooresville, N.C. – Go Fas Racing is pleased to announce that Gene Nead will assume crew chief duties for the No. 32 Ford Fusion in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for the 2017 season.

“I’m excited to be joining the Go Fas Racing team,” Nead said. “I’ve enjoyed working with Matt the last couple of seasons and I’m really looking forward to working with the rest of the guys on our No. 32 Ford team.”

Nead, a veteran crew chief, brings to GFR more than 20 years of crew chief experience in NASCAR’s top-three series’ and has accumulated 9 wins, 66 top-five finishes, and 11 poles. Last year, he served as crew chief of the No. 83 at BK Racing, where he worked with Matt DiBenedetto, and together they earned their best ever finish of sixth place at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I am so fortunate to have Gene with me at Go Fas Racing. He has made me into a better all-around driver and his experience has taught me so much in the past year and a half. I can honestly say that I wouldn’t be the driver I am without him,” said driver Matt DiBenedetto for GFR. ” We have a great relationship and we are both extremely competitive. Gene is going to make a big difference in our program at Go Fas Racing and we all appreciate him coming on board.”