Rick Ware Racing unveils NASCAR Cup Series plans for 2017 season

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Officials from Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today the team’s intent to compete in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as an “open non-chartered” team beginning with next month’s 59th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

RWR’s return to the elite level of NASCAR will have Timmy Hill aboard the No. 51 Chevrolet for Speedweeks with a rotating list of drivers to follow throughout the season including longtime RWR drivers Stanton Barrett, Cody Ware and road course veteran Kevin O’Connell to name a few.

“We’ve been eyeing our return to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series since the end of last year,” said RWR team principal Rick Ware. “We knew with the competition level stronger than ever, we needed to take the steps to make sure we could come to the track and be as competitive as possible, while focused on building our organization as the season presses on.”

RWR also announced the team has acquired assets from Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) for use this season, including cars, pulldown rig and technology support.

Additionally, Longtime industry veteran Joe Lax, also previously with TBR will serve as crew chief, while pro-motor engineering (PME) will supply the horsepower during the season.

Furthermore, Mike Hillman Sr., a longtime fixture in NASCAR joins RWR in a newly created role as team consultant.

“I feel like we’ve done a great job getting our stars aligned for this year,” Ware added. “Between acquiring cars from Tommy Baldwin Racing and having a good open relationship with them, plus being able to bring key personnel aboard who have the desire and drive to make our team the best it’s ever been.

“One component I’m really proud about is our initiative to bring our body work in-house. We really have hired some talented and experienced personnel overall and I couldn’t be more excited to get our season underway.”

Hill, the 2011 NASCAR XFINITY Series is hopeful to make his “World Center of Racing” debut in next month’s Super Bowl event. The 23-year-old hopes to make his 49th Cup race in his first ever Daytona 500.

Despite no Cup starts at Daytona, the Port Tobacco, MD native has four XFINITY starts at the 2.5-mile oval with two career top-10 finishes including back-to-back top-10 runs for Rick Ware Racing in 2012 with a career-best seventh in the season-opening race.

“I’m thankful to continue my relationship with Rick Ware Racing for the 2017 season,” said Hill. “I’ve always wanted the chance to compete in the Daytona 500 and thanks to Rick and Lisa (Ware), I’ll have that opportunity. It won’t be easy, but as a team and Joe (Lax) leading the way, we’re focused and will give it all we have and hope we’ll be one of the 40 cars running in the Daytona 500!”

In addition to their effort in the Cup Series, Rick Ware Racing will also compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) this season with recently announced driver Spencer Boyd at the wheel.

Sponsorship for the team’s Cup entry will be announced at a later date.

