Pockrass 2016 Recipient of NMPA Joe Littlejohn Award

DARLINGTON, S.C. – ESPN.com motorsports writer Bob Pockrass has been named the recipient of the National Motorsports Press Association’s Joe Littlejohn Award for 2016.

The award is named after the former track owner from Spartanburg, S.C., and is presented annually by the NMPA in recognition for outstanding service to the organization.

Pockrass recently completed his eighth year as secretary-treasurer for the NMPA. Before moving to ESPN.com, he covered motorsports for sportingnews.com, NASCAR Scene and the Daytona Beach News-Journal. He is a graduate of Indiana University.

The Joe Littlejohn Award has been presented annually since 1970.

“Bob has not only been a tremendous friend, but he has been an outstanding member of the organization,” NMPA president Kenny Bruce said. “His approach to his duties while in office has been no different than his approach to his job covering the sport – he is diligent, fair and one of the hardest working individuals I’ve known.”

Pockrass was presented the award during the annual NMPA convention and awards dinner held Jan. 21 in Concord, N.C.

According to records, Littlejohn, who passed away in 1989, was the first driver to top the 100-mph mark in a stock car on a measured mile. The record was established in 1950 on the sand at Daytona Beach, Fla. He raced before the formation of NASCAR in 1948 and eventually turned his attention to promoting the sport.

He is credited with organizing the NMPA and is a member of its Hall of Fame.

