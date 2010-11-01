Pearce Named Recipient of NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

DARLINGTON, S.C. (Jan. 21, 2017) – Veteran motorsports journalist Al Pearce has been named the 2016 recipient of the National Motorsports Press Association’s Pocono Spirit Award.

Pearce, of Newport News, Va., was one of four quarterly award recipients this past season and was chosen for the overall award by a vote of the NMPA membership.

Other quarterly recipients were Joe Gibbs Racing spotter Chris Osborne, motorsports artist Jeanne Barnes and former NASCAR driver Mike Skinner and his wife, Angie.

Pearce raised more than $13,000 through the auction of a racing helmet bearing the signatures of the 20 living World Driving Champions as well as those of Phil Hill and Sir Jack Brabham prior their passing. Proceeds from the project, which took nearly four years to complete, went to the Victory Junction Gang Camp, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride, the Jimmie Johnson Foundation and the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation.

He is employed by Autoweek and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

The NMPA Pocono Spirit Award recognizes character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motorsports. It is sponsored by Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and has been presented by the NMPA each year since 1992.

NMPA Spirit Award Winners

Year – Recipient

2016 – Al Pearce

2015 – Holly Cain

2014 – Lynda Petty

2013 – Marcy Scott

2012 – Andy Hillenburg

2011 – Jeff Gordon

2010 – Jim Hunter

2009 – David Poole

2008 – T. Taylor Warren

2007 – Bill France Jr.

2006 – Benny Parsons

2005 – Morgan Shepherd

2004 – Kyle and Pattie Petty

2003 – Bob Latford

2002 – Larry Hicks

2003 – Bob Latford

2002 – Larry Hicks

2001 – Ricky Craven

2000 – Kyle Petty

1999 – Clay Earles

1998 – Mark Martin

1997 – Dave Marcis

1996 – Dale Earnhardt

1995 – Ernie Irvan

1994 – Ernie Irvan

1993 – Davey Allison & Alan Kulwicki

1992 – Davey Allison Family

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **