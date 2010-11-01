Pearce Named Recipient of NMPA Pocono Spirit Award
by Official Release On Sun, Jan. 22, 2017
DARLINGTON, S.C. (Jan. 21, 2017) – Veteran motorsports journalist Al Pearce has been named the 2016 recipient of the National Motorsports Press Association’s Pocono Spirit Award.
Pearce, of Newport News, Va., was one of four quarterly award recipients this past season and was chosen for the overall award by a vote of the NMPA membership.
Other quarterly recipients were Joe Gibbs Racing spotter Chris Osborne, motorsports artist Jeanne Barnes and former NASCAR driver Mike Skinner and his wife, Angie.
Pearce raised more than $13,000 through the auction of a racing helmet bearing the signatures of the 20 living World Driving Champions as well as those of Phil Hill and Sir Jack Brabham prior their passing. Proceeds from the project, which took nearly four years to complete, went to the Victory Junction Gang Camp, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride, the Jimmie Johnson Foundation and the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation.
He is employed by Autoweek and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
The NMPA Pocono Spirit Award recognizes character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motorsports. It is sponsored by Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and has been presented by the NMPA each year since 1992.
NMPA Spirit Award Winners
Year – Recipient
2016 – Al Pearce
2015 – Holly Cain
2014 – Lynda Petty
2013 – Marcy Scott
2012 – Andy Hillenburg
2011 – Jeff Gordon
2010 – Jim Hunter
2009 – David Poole
2008 – T. Taylor Warren
2007 – Bill France Jr.
2006 – Benny Parsons
2005 – Morgan Shepherd
2004 – Kyle and Pattie Petty
2003 – Bob Latford
2002 – Larry Hicks
2001 – Ricky Craven
2000 – Kyle Petty
1999 – Clay Earles
1998 – Mark Martin
1997 – Dave Marcis
1996 – Dale Earnhardt
1995 – Ernie Irvan
1994 – Ernie Irvan
1993 – Davey Allison & Alan Kulwicki
1992 – Davey Allison Family