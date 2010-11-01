Ferroni Named Ken Patterson Award Recipient

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Veteran public relations representative Dave Ferroni has been named the 2016 recipient of the Ken Patterson Helping Others Award.

Ferroni has been involved in various forms of auto racing for more than 30 years. His company, DMF Communications, currently handles public relations for Furniture Row Racing and driver Martin Truex, Jr. in NASCAR’s premier series.

Publicist for the gold-medal winning U.S. hockey team in 1980, Ferroni has served in a public relations capacity for Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway and the National Hot Rod Association in addition to his work in NASCAR. His company’s accounts have included the U.S. Army, Miller Brewing Co., Pennzoil, McDonald’s and Valvoline.

The Ken Patterson Award is determined by a vote of the National Motorsports Press Association membership and is sponsored by Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The award has been presented annually since 2004 and is named in honor of Patterson, the former public relations director at Talladega. It recognizes public relations officials in the motorsports industry (team, track and sanctioning body) who have exhibited the kind, generous qualities always demonstrated by Patterson.

Ferroni was presented the award during the NMPA’s annual convention Saturday, Jan. 21 in Concord, N.C.

Talladega Superspeedway, co-presenter of the award, will donate $1,000 in Ferroni’s name to the Kenneth Patterson Educational Trust Fund.

Also receiving votes for this year’s award were Lisa Hughes Kennedy (GOLIN/Toyota NASCAR PR), Dennis Worden (Darlington Raceway) and Jessica Stroupe (Chevrolet Racing).

Year – Recipient

2016 – Dave Ferroni, DMF Communications

2015 – Jon Edwards, Jeff Gordon, Inc.

2014 – Mike Smith, Martinsville Speedway

2013 – Marcy Scott, Atlanta Motor Speedway

2012 – Scott Cooper, Charlotte Motor Speedway

2011 – Kerry Tharp, NASCAR

2010 – Denny Darnell, Darnell Communications

2009 – Judy Dominick, GM Racing

2008 – Tom Roberts, TRPR

2007 – Ray Cooper, Clear! Blue Communications

2006 – Jimmy White, Camp & Assoc., Inc

2005 – Dan Zacharias, Ford Racing

2004 – Kristi King, Talladega Superspeedway

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **