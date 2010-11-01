Grunt Style Returns To NASCAR As Primary Sponsor Of Spencer Boyd

The Lifestyle Brand To Launch a Motorsports Line of Apparel

Thomasville, NC (January 23, 2017) – Spencer Boyd is proud to welcome back Grunt Style as his primary sponsor for the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Season. Driving for Rick Ware Racing, Spencer will pilot the No. 12 Grunt Style Chevrolet Silverado in multiple races this year.

Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. Grunt Style believes in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. Throughout the season, Spencer Boyd and Rick Ware Racing will be celebrating our nation’s military and honoring our veterans.

“I am beyond grateful for Grunt Style’s support this year. Without sponsorship, I don’t race. Thanks to them I can follow my passion and chase my dreams,” says Boyd. “We honored our veterans last year with our American Flag truck at Homestead-Miami last year and I’m super excited to unveil our Assaulting Camo truck this year. It will debut at Daytona and return for many races throughout the season.”

Grunt Style CEO, Daniel Alarik said about their new line, “Grunt Style Motorsports is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

“Our truck program is certainly taking shape with Spencer and Grunt Style,” states Rick Ware. “We will take a bit of a flexible approach with the races Spencer is running this season. After Daytona, we expect he will drive the spring races at Kansas, Dover, Charlotte, and Texas. Grunt Style’s home track of Chicagoland is on the list in September and few more in between.”

Spotting for Spencer will be Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series veteran Chris Osborne. With a resume that includes Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, and Daniel Suarez, Osborne is that eye in the sky that a young driver needs to find a calm, fast line around the track.

Boyd shared his thoughts on Daytona, “We all know Daytona is a special track. I tested an ARCA car there last year, but to finally race at ‘The World Center of Racing’ is a dream come true. Our team has a good strategy on how to approach the race so at the end of the race, the No. 12 Grunt Style Chevrolet Silverado will be assaulting forward to the finish line!”

The NextEra Energy Resources 250 from Daytona International Speedway can be seen live on Friday, February 24th on FOX Sports 1. Race coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

