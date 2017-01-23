Seven-Time GRAMMY Award Winning Group Lady Antebellum To Perform DAYTONA 500 Pre-Race Show

Special Ticket Package with VIP Access On Sale Now

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2017) – The multi-PLATINUM trio Lady Antebellum will perform the pre-race-show prior to the start of the 59th annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 26 (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Radio), the opening race of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Honing in on the melodious foundation that first brought Lady Antebellum together, the group returns to radio airwaves with “You Look Good,” while concurrently announcing it as the debut single off their sixth studio album HEART BREAK (Capitol Nashville), to be released June 9. Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood simultaneously share plans to return to the road, with more than 65 shows planned in six countries on their YOU LOOK GOOD WORLD TOUR, presented by NABISCO. With more than 18 million units sold, seven-time GRAMMY award winning group Lady Antebellum has earned nine No. one hits and countless other awards including Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards, while also taking home ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row. For more information about new music and upcoming tour dates, visit www.ladyantebellum.com.

This year’s DAYTONA 500 will be Lady Antebellum’s third appearance at Daytona International Speedway. The group performed the 2008 pre-race concert for the Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola and most recently at last year’s inaugural Country 500 Music Festival.

“’The Great American Race’ will have one of today’s great American country music acts front-and-center for our fans to enjoy,” said Speedway President Chip Wile. “Lady Antebellum continues a long-standing DIS tradition of attracting major stars from the world of entertainment to the ’World Center of Racing’ and the DAYTONA 500.”

All race fans who purchase UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access for the DAYTONA 500 will be able to view Lady Antebellum’s DAYTONA 500 Pre-Race Show, as well as driver introductions, from the grass tri-oval area. A limited number of DAYTONA 500 Pre-Race Show ticket packages, available starting at $239, have been designed around Lady Antebellum and include a DAYTONA 500 ticket, UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access and VIP area access to the performance. Race fans who have already purchased DAYTONA 500 tickets can add UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access and VIP area access for $114. All VIP ticket packages are on sale now.

Those wishing to attend the 59th annual DAYTONA 500 will need to act quickly. Fans should also note:

· Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.DAYTONA500.com.

· Hospitality and premium seat packages, including the Trioval Club, the Rolex 24 Lounge and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race are also available.

· For all other Speedweeks events, children 12 and under are $10 in reserved grandstands and free in general admission areas and in the UNOH Fanzone.

· Fans can also visit PrimeSport.com, the new official ticket exchange and travel package provider of Daytona International Speedway. Offering multiple options for tickets, lodging and hospitality,https://www.primesport.com/d/ daytona-500-tickets is ideal for fans looking for the ultimate racing experience.

