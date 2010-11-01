Richard Petty Raises More Than $170,000 for Paralyzed Veterans of America at Mecum Auto Auction

Tweet Richard Petty poses with Paralyzed Veterans of America and customized Petty's Garage 2017 Ford Mustang GT at Mecum Auto Auction in Kissimmee, Fla., January 14, 2017

Petty’s Garage 2017 Ford Mustang GT Custom Built for the Veterans Service Organization

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 23, 2017) – For three years, “The King” Richard Petty, his race team Richard Petty Motorsports and his high performance speed shop, Petty’s Garage, partnered to build a limited edition Ford Mustang for the Paralyzed Veterans of America (Paralyzed Veterans). Petty, a long-time supporter of Paralyzed Veterans, made a recent stop at the Mecum Auto Auction in Kissimmee, Fla., as the 2017 Ford Mustang GT was auctioned off.

Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) purchased the 2017 Ford Mustang GT and commissioned Petty’s Garage to build the one-of-a-kind, high-performance vehicle. The Mustang was stripped down and repainted with a custom Petty Blue, white and red design. A Whipple Supercharger was added to boost horsepower to a ground pounding 825 ponies. A custom interior from Katzkin was installed featuring the Paralyzed Veterans brand and a stainless exhaust by Magnaflow. The finishing touches were added by Forgeline wheels and Continental Tires. Petty was vigilant through the build process at Petty’s Garage to ensure every element of the Mustang met his meticulous standards. When the car was complete, RPM donated the car to the Paralyzed Veterans for the January 14 auction. The finished, one-of-a-kind automobile raised $170,500 for the non-profit veterans service organization.

“We’re very proud that this car raised $170,500 for Paralyzed Veterans,” said Petty. “We spent a lot of time ensuring this was a special car and would raise a good amount of funds for their organization. We’ve worked with Paralyzed Veterans for a while now, and to see what the men and women in our armed services have given for our freedom is something very special. I’m honored to be a small part in giving back to them. I would also like to thank Dana and Frank Mecum for their continued support of Paralyzed Veterans. They graciously provide the platform for this auction, and this year, they made an additional donation to the organization.”

“Richard Petty, Petty’s Garage and Richard Petty Motorsports are tremendous supporters of Paralyzed Veterans of America and the entire veteran community,” said Larry Dodson, national secretary of Paralyzed Veterans of America. “We cannot thank them enough for helping our organization raise critical funds through a popular platform such as Mecum Auctions. It is unique opportunities such as this that further Paralyzed Veterans’ mission to make a difference in the lives of disabled veterans, their caregivers, and their families.”

For more information on Paralyzed Veterans of America and how to give back to paralyzed veterans, visit pva.org

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola will return to the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP and United States Air Force. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

About Petty’s Garage

Founded in 2008, Petty’s Garage is a high performance speed shop owned by “The King” Richard Petty. Headquartered in Level Cross, North Carolina, Petty’s Garage occupies the legendary Petty facility that produced winning stock cars for more than 50 years. Petty’s Garage specializes in performance upgrades, restorations, luxury personal builds, custom builds, supercharged engines, paint and body, exhaust upgrades, brake systems, custom interiors, tires and wheels, custom fabricated projects, and corporate builds. If you can dream it, Petty’s Garage can build it. For more information on Petty’s Garage, please call 336-495-6626 or visit www.pettys-garage.com. About Paralyzed Veterans of America Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For 70 years, Paralyzed Veterans has ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis. As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation, and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 74 offices and 34 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. To learn more, please visit pva.org.

