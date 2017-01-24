WIX® Filters Announces Partnership with Furniture Row Racing

GASTONIA, N.C. (Jan. 24, 2017) – WIX® Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, has joined Furniture Row Racing as a key technical partner, which includes a primary and associate sponsorship role with the Denver, Colo.-based team during the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Toyota Camry will carry the WIX Filters primary paint scheme in the July 16th race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. In addition to the primary sponsorship, WIX Filters will have logo placement for the full season under the hood and on the C-post of Truex’s race car and also on the chest of his firesuit.

Additionally, Furniture Row Racing’s No. 77 Toyota Camry, driven by rookie Erik Jones, will showcase WIX Filters for the season under the hood and on the B-post. The sleeve of Jones’ firesuit will also have a WIX Filters logo.

“The competitive spirit of racing is a perfect reflection of our own commitment to excellence, and our new partnership with Furniture Row Racing is an exciting continuation of our longstanding support of the teams and drivers who share our love of hard work, determination, and high-performing engines,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX. “It’s going to be an exciting 2017 season, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the track.”

Joe Garone, president of Furniture Row Racing, said the team is thrilled to form a new partnership with an iconic brand in the automotive industry.

“As long as I have been in motorsports, and many years before me, WIX Filters has been the gold standard with filtration products,” said Garone. “To have a notable company as a new partner gives everyone at Furniture Row Racing a boost of confidence and gratification. We look forward to providing WIX Filters with on-track performances that mirror their quality products.”

The sponsorship marks a rich history between WIX and teams on NASCAR’s most competitive racing circuit, which provides a storied testing ground for WIX and its high-performance automotive filters.

“This is exciting to have WIX Filters, an innovative and industry-leading company, join our team,” said Truex. “Since I consider New Hampshire one of my home tracks and a place where the Truex family has enjoyed success over the years, I can’t think of a better place for the No. 78 WIX Filters Toyota primary branding debut. We’re overdue in New Hampshire and the WIX Filters Toyota would look awesome in Victory Lane.”

About WIX Filters

Since 1939, WIX® Filters has been an innovator in filtration products. WIX designs, manufactures and distributes products for automotive, diesel, agricultural, industrial and specialty filter markets. Part of the MANN+HUMMEL family of brands, WIX’s product line includes oil, air, cabin interior, fuel, coolant, transmission and hydraulic filters for automobiles, trucks, off-road equipment and manufacturing applications. For more information, visit www.wixfilters.com or any of our social channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Furniture Row Racing

Furniture Row Racing began its NASCAR journey in 2005 by participating in the XFINITY Series in addition to running two races in NASCAR’s Cup Series. The Denver, Colo.-based team shifted its main focus to NASCAR’s premier division in 2006. While operating as a single-car team, Furniture Row Racing qualified for the Chase playoffs in three of the past four seasons. The team announced in August 2016 that it will add a second car, beginning in 2017. The team’s driver lineup includes Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 78 Toyota Camry and rookie Erik Jones in the No. 77 Toyota Camry. The team’s owner — Barney Visser – is also the founder and CEO of the Furniture Row Companies, one of America’s largest, family-owned and operated specialty home furnishings and bedding retailers. Furniture Row operates more than 330 stores in 30 states. For race team information visit www.FurnitureRowRacing.com and for Furniture Row company information visit www.FurnitureRow.com.

