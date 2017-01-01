Fresh From Florida Campaign Returns with Aric Almirola and Richard Petty Motorsports

Almirola to Run Six Races in Fresh From Florida backed Ford in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 24, 2017) – Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today that the “Fresh From Florida” campaign will return for their fourth season with Aric Almirola and RPM. Through the partnership, Almirola, who is Fresh From Florida himself, will drive the No. 43 Fresh From Florida Ford at Talladega Superspeedway (May 7) and the No. 98 Fresh From Florida Ford at Daytona International Speedway for both NASCAR XFINITY races, as well as Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 4), Talladega Superspeedway (May 6) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 27).

The partnership will kick off during Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway, perfectly timed for peak season for strawberries, tomatoes, sweet corn and peppers. A Florida native, Almirola knows the importance of agriculture in Florida’s economy.

“I’m excited for another winning season with ‘Fresh From Florida'” said Almirola. “Being from Florida, I understand how important agriculture is for Florida’s economy, not to mention, how delicious the produce is! Eating healthy is very important to me and my family and so is fresh produce. We make meals based on the growing season and are always sure to ask for Fresh From Florida produce. I invite all of you to be a member of this winning team, so ask for Fresh From Florida by name when you shop.”

The partnership will include media buying and in-car camera purchases by RPM on behalf of the campaign. The “Fresh From Florida” campaign is focusing on retail activations at 40 Florida Walmart locations, which kicks off Tuesday, January 25 and leads into Speedweeks. Each activation will feature the No. 43 Fresh From Florida Ford, Fresh From Florida brand ambassadors, activities and giveaways of hats, t-shirts and gift cards in an effort to encourage consumers to buy Fresh From Florida products. The Daytona Beach Walmart will host Almirola as a special guest during Speedweeks.

Almirola will hit the track in the Fresh From Florida backed No. 98 Biagi DenBeste Ford for the NASCAR XFINITY season opener Saturday, February 25 live on FS1 at 7 p.m. EST.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola will return to the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force and Fresh From Florida. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

