Media Tour – Chase Elliott Has No Fears of the Sophomore Jinx

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 24 NAPA Chevrolet, is looking toward his second full-time season in NASCAR’s Premiere Series, but the soft-spoken son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, isn’t worried about a sophomore jinx.

“For us it’s about starting another year, improving in areas that we wanted to get better in and also improve some of the areas we succeeded in and try to keep it as simple as that.”

He’ll be Governor of Georgia someday. If he is worried, it doesn’t show. Add to that, he’s very open and personable toward fans and the media. When asked about the new can’t miss driver, Erik Jones, he heaps nothing but praise on his rival driver.

“I think he’s a great race car driver and has done a really good job over the years with Late Model racing. I’ve raced him a handful of times – not a ton” Elliott said. “When we went up north to race a good bit around the Michigan area, he was always up there, and I think toward the end when he started racing for Kyle (Busch) he started venturing south and ran a lot of races in the southeast. He does a great job and will do a good job this year. He’s in a good car with a good team and he certainly has proven over the years that he has what it takes to succeed. I don’t see that changing.”

It doesn’t even bother him that fans are still wearing Jeff Gordon gear to races instead of the newer 24 gear with him name on it. “I’m happy with new or old 24 gear.”

Ironically, Elliott will have a new sponsor this season in Hooter’s Restaurants. Reminded of the 1992 battle between his Dad and the late Alan Kulwicki (long before he was born), it didn’t seem to throw him off one bit.

“I know my dad had a lot of respect for Alan and what he did. Both my parents did. I think it’s pretty neat to carry the Hooters colors this year, so I’m looking forward to that. It’s definitely something different and something to be excited about.”

It’s very obvious that Bill and Cindy did the right thing in raising Chase Elliott. And look for his first MENCS victory in the near future.

