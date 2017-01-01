Media Tour – Jimmie Johnson Isn’t Worried about Injury and Feels No Pressure to Win Number Eight

Tweet Photo Credit: Brad Keppel

The reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Champion has no fear that the new format that breaks races up in segments is going to be nothing but good and exciting. At the Charlotte Media Tour, Jimmie Johnson was confident that the format wasn’t conceived to stop him from winning championships.

“They wouldn’t do that to the 48,” Johnson said. “The big takeaway I have is when you put all the smart people in the room and let everybody decide what it could and should look like, from TV owners, NASCAR, and driver representation, I think that’s a smart move. And, I feel that knowing our environment and knowing how to take the best from each of those folks in the room, all the major stakeholders, and come up with this system, I have a lot of faith in that.”

Johnson also feels that his age has mellowed the crowds that used to boo him at the tracks. Having some gray in his beard plays a part in it, Johnson says. He admitted he heard fewer boos at Homestead that ever before.

“So, I guess I’ve earned my spot now after 15 seasons and seven championships; well, at that point, six championships. But, I think tenure plays a big role.”

Johnson says he feels no pressure to win an eighth championship. He didn’t feel like he would ever win one, much less 7, and gets his drive from Crew Chief Chas Knaus. “I’m just trying to manage it and have a good time through it all.”

He addressed the trials that Dale Earnhardt, Jr. has had with concussions, and was asked about Carl Edwards stepping down at such a young age. Is he worried about getting injured in his No. 48 Lowe’s Chevrolet?

“I’ve always said that the day you begin to worry about that is the day you should step down,” Johnson said. “that comes at different times for drivers. I can truthfully say that it hasn’t entered my mind. We’re so happy to have Junior back. Of course, his safety is a top priority for me and probably everybody else. But, he’s on a journey to come back and we’re going to have him back.”

