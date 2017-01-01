Media Tour – Suarez Relishes His New Role at Joe Gibbs Racing

Tweet Photo Credit: Brad Keppel

Daniel Suarez, the first Mexican-born driver in any of the top three series’ met with the media at the 35th Annual NASCAR Media Tour hosted by the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday.

Suarez, the defending XFINITY Series champion, will replace the retired Carl Edwards in the No. 19 Arris Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017. Edwards’ surprise press conference where he announced his intentions left Joe Gibbs Racing without an option for 2017. Suarez was already in-house piloting the Arris Toyota in the XFINITY Series and was moved to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Suarez was a Drive for Diversity program member and feels like his road to the top was swift mainly because of the program.

“The Drive for Diversity Program was very important to me for sure,” Suarez said, but I’ve been racing nearly every day and getting to know my whole 19 team. But there is still a lot to do. I’ve had a lot of help from the Drive for Diversity program through the changes. I’ve also had a lot of people from Mexico throughout my career.”

Suarez will be one of a large field of rookies to compete in 2017, including Ty Dillon and Erik Jones, who will compete with him for the title of 2017 Rookie of the Year. He will be an underdog through his first season, but that doesn’t bother Suarez.

“I think it’s going to be really cool to race (these guys). We know each other and we get along very well.”

