Media Tour – Dillon Brothers Say Sibling Rivalry is There but Wish the Best for Each Other

Ty Dillon met with members of the media at the 35th Annual NASCAR Cup Media tour presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway and discussed his thoughts about his first full season, being a member of a single-car team, and competing on a limited schedule in his Modified program. Dillon will be driving the Germain Racing GEICO-sponsored No. 13 Chevrolet in 2017.

Dillon will join brother Austin on NASCAR’s top circuit in 2017. The young man is not driving for his grandfather, Richard Childress, but he is enthusiastic about driving in the Cup Series with his brother and against his grandfather’s team.

“It means a lot, obviously, growing up in this sport and being around all my heroes, who are all Cup drivers, all my whole life, and once I got into Cup racing and knowing this was my goal and where I wanted to be,” Dillon said. “That moment when the deal was done to be officially be driving for Germain Racing in the GEICO 13 Chevy was surreal. I remember driving down the road and first called my wife and told her it was a done deal and just starting balling on the phone. And I called my mom and balled. Just to have this opportunity, I love this sport, and just to have the chance to be one of the top drivers and chase my dream.”

Austin is set and ready to roll in the famous No. 3 Chevrolet at Richard Childress Racing. He let it be known that he’s looking forward to competing against Ty for the entire season.

“I’m very proud. He was emotional. He cried and gave me a hug. It was cute,” Austin Dillon said. It’s special; he’s put a lot of effort into it and it’s what he’s wanted to do his entire life. I’m happy for him, and he should be happy and excited. Now it’s time when the work really begins, and I’m looking forward to working with him. I think he’s an asset to RCR.”

Since RCR’s three-car team is full now, Ty had to be farmed out to Germain Racing’s Chevrolet. Austin thinks that’s a good thing.

When Austin was asked where Childress watches the race, he said, “He stopped standing in a certain pit during the race. He has certain locations that he goes and stands. It used to be the old entitlement sponsor trailer because he could see the entire track, so he’s going to have to find a new spot this year. Good luck finding him because he has some good ones. Daytona, though, he goes all the way to the top above Victory Lane because he can see the entire track. He has some good hiding spots. But he’s unbiased when it comes to that. Maybe one day I can get him to sit on our box just for fun.”

There’s always been a sibling rivalry. Austin admits it and takes it in stride.

“It started when he was born. We do a lot to help each other because we care. Ty cares as much as I do about RCR. I’m proud that he’s an affiliate with us, and it’s cool to be able to look at his driver traces this year and compare. I think he’ll be able to push myself and Ryan and Paul and all four of us hopefully, and our other affiliates can move the needle where we need to go forward with.”

Both drivers will start the Daytona 500 on February 26th.

