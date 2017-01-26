SunnyD Launches ”Race with Ricky” Sweepstakes

Concord, N.C. (Jan. 26, 2017) – Any NASCAR fan would jump at the chance to go wheel to wheel with one of their favorite drivers; SunnyD and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are making that happen for a few lucky fans this season.

The SunnyD “Race with Ricky” Sweepstakes has kicked off and fans simply need to visit www.SunnyD.com to enter. One lucky winner has the chance to win a trip to Charlotte with four friends where they will race go-karts against the two-time NASCAR champion.

“I love any opportunity to race and I know our fans do too,” said Stenhouse. “SunnyD came up with this idea and I can’t wait to race the grand prize winner this fall. I know we’ll have a lot of fun at the track and they’ll get to see where our SunnyD racecars are built.”

In addition to the grand prize winner, weekly winners will receive a SunnyD Racing prize pack that includes a diecast collectable car, team hat, t-shirt, can koozie and mini helmet. Fans can also look for special SunnyD packaging featuring Stenhouse at their local retailers throughout the season.

Visit www.SunnyD.com for sweepstakes details. Follow @SunnyDelight, @SunnyDRacing, @RoushFenway & @Stenhouse17Team on Twitter and like SunnyD, SunnyD Racing and Roush Fenway on Facebook for sweepstakes updates throughout the season.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition with drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Trevor Bayne, Ryan Reed, Chris Buescher and Bubba Wallace. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning digital and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

About Sunny Delight Beverages Co.

Sunny Delight Beverages Co. (SDBC), based in Cincinnati, OH, is a leading producer, distributor and marketer of juices, juice drinks and flavored waters in North America. Its brands include the market leading SunnyD juice drinks, Veryfine juices and drinks, and Fruit2O flavored and sparkling waters. The company operates four plants across the U.S. that service both refrigerated and shelf stable distribution systems and supply a wide range of customers in the grocery, club, mass merchandise, convenience, dollar and drug channels. For more information, please visit www.sunnyd.com.

