Richmond International Raceway NASCAR Tickets on Sale Thursday, February 2

RIR to Host Open House for Fans to Select Seats & Purchase Tickets for NASCAR’s Return to Richmond on April 28 , 29 & 30, September 8 & 9

While Punxsutawney Phil is deciding whether there is another six weeks of winter, Richmond International Raceway (RIR) will host an open house for fans to select and purchase their seats for the 2017 NASCAR season. Tickets for both the April and September NASCAR weekends go on sale to the public at RIR and RIR.com on Thursday, February 2.

Fans can purchase tickets to the April 28, 29 & 30 NASCAR weekend, featuring the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race and the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race. Tickets to the September 8 & 9 Fan Appreciation Weekend, featuring the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race crowning the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion and the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race, will also be available for purchase.

“The 2017 NASCAR season is almost here, and we’re ready to welcome the best fans in sports back to America’s Premier Short Track,” said RIR President Dennis Bickmeier. “Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-timer, we will offer an even greater fan experience this season from our spring day races and Track Takeover to fall’s Fan Appreciation Weekend and crowning the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion in Richmond. We’re ready for the green flag to drop on the new NASCAR season, and see everyone return to RIR.”

On Thursday, February 2, RIR will host an open house for the launch of the public on-sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fans are invited to come to the track to select their seats and purchase tickets for RIR’s April and September NASCAR race weekends. Staff will accompany guests on tours of the track and assist each fan in selecting the perfect seat for their NASCAR season in Richmond. For each ticket sold at the track, fans will get the opportunity to take some hot laps to celebrate being a part of the new NASCAR season at RIR. For more information on the RIR Open House, visit rir.com/openhouse.

NASCAR’s return to Richmond starts with the April 28, 29 & 30 race weekend. Fans can come out to RIR on Sunday, April 30 for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. Racing on a Sunday afternoon is a time-honored tradition, and one that NASCAR fans of all ages can appreciate. The TOYOTA OWNERS 400 is the perfect race to bring the family to create once-in-a-lifetime memories. Before the green flag drops, fans will unite for an unforgettable experience with Track Takeover driven by AAA.

The NASCAR XFINITY Series returns to Richmond with the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, April 29. Fans can catch a glimpse of NASCAR’s future superstars as they take to the track and showcase their talent. Their skills will be tested against some of NASCAR’s best at the Action Track.

In September, it all comes down to Richmond. After 26 races, the field of 40 will go “under the lights” in NASCAR’s regular season finale, the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. Fans will be there to see who races their way into the playoffs and witness the crowning of the inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion, punctuating a weekend-long celebration of the most loyal supporters in professional sports with Fan Appreciation Weekend. The weekend starts on Friday night, September 8 with the Virginia529 College Savings Plan 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

To purchase your season or individual tickets, upgrades, and other events at RIR, visit rir.com or call 866-455-RACE (7223).

