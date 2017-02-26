2017 NASCAR Changes – Good or Bad?

Tweet NASCAR drivers and executives sit on stage during a press conference outlining the changes to the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Convention Center on January 23, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Credit: Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

When NASCAR dropped the biggest bomb since introducing the Chase and announced a radical format change in 2017, most fans were unpleasantly. Which is strange considering that these changes were not that hard to predict, because let’s face it – the industry was bound to change soon.

While years back NASCAR might have been traditionally rooted in the auto-industry, it now attracts fans from all walks of life. Even its sponsors come from any corner of the spectrum, from diaper producers like Depends to gambling providers like Betfair Casino NJ.

So, instead of crying over spilt milk, it’s better to weigh in the pros and cons and understand exactly what the new format will bring to the table. With that in mind, here’s a brief insight into the two most important adjustments.

The Points Changes

One of the biggest changes NASCAR introduced was making the “playoff points”, i.e. the bonus point for race and segment wins, transferable throughout the Chase. These points are now applied to the title-deciding rounds when the standings are reset, giving drivers a buffer zone against getting kicked out early in the event of flukes.

On the other hand, the introduction of the segment points can also be said to complicate things further, as now fans would have to stay on track with three point schemes for the season, the playoffs, and the race, all at once. Now, seasoned NASCAR fans might not be bugged by the extra points, but any rookies struggling with stats will surely get frustrated with staying on top of the point structure.

But overall, the new scoring format is mostly beneficial to the drivers. Unlike the majority of popular sports, where points are accumulated right down to the very end of a championship, NASCAR has thus far lacked the incentive provided by every accomplishment adding to your chance for the title.

The Segments

The second major change we saw was that all cup races will now be divided into stages. The division was justified by NASCAR as a clearly needed adjustment, since everyone, from the racers to the fans watching, would benefit from a break. The new format also made NASCAR closer to other popular sports, but was it really something we needed?

In a nutshell, the introduction of breaks is nothing more but a preparation for the future of NASCAR. With more and more studies confirming that our attention spans are getting shorter thanks to modern technology, segment racing is not that illogical a move. This way, you get a format that will not be too overwhelming to the future generations of NASCAR fans.

The Bottom Line

In short, all great sports don’t stick with their tradition, no matter what, and evolve with time, and NASCAR shouldn’t be any different. Once the dust of all the fan jokes and criticism clears, we’ll end up with a sport that’s fit to stand the test of modern times. After all, these changes were carefully planned to meet the demands of both the industry and the fan base who has sought them for a while.

