The 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Rocked by Changes

The 2016 FIA Formula One World Championship season was pretty predictable, with Mercedes winning without breaking a sweat. Its top drivers competed for the first place until the last round, but that wasn’t enough to salvage an otherwise humdrum year. In 2017, things are expected to change for the better, as some major changes are underway. The most important news is that reigning champion Nico Rosberg left the team and Valtteri Bottas will have some big shoes to fill.

Veteran Pilots Go, but Formula 1 Gets Better

Motorsport fans will be sad to see Nico Rosberg go and many will fondly remember Jenson Button as well. He will be replaced by Stoffel Vandoorne and Lance Stroll will join Williams, in a string of high profile moves. Nico Hülkenberg has left Force India and is hoping that his fortunes will change at Renault, where he will race alongside Jolyon Palmer. Meanwhile, Kevin Magnussen leaves the French team and will be replacing Esteban Gutierrez who also retires.

Not only the pilots change, but also the cars and the new ones promise to be louder and more spectacular. The existing technical regulations have changed and the appearance of Formula One cars will change as a result. Both the front and rear wings will look different and the vehicles can be 20 kg heavier, without exceeding 722 kg. All these changes are expected to make them faster and make races more intense. Punters can expect better odds and more balanced races, when betting at the sports books seen here.

Formula One Visits 20 Racetracks Worldwide

The 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship Race Calendar will include 20 races in 2017, scattered across five continents. The diversity of the landscape and the sheer excitement of drivers competing in different countries will reignite the interest for the sport. DHL will present numerous awards to the drivers who post the fastest laps and the teams that have the fastest pit stops. In a sport where every second matters, these awards mean a great deal to the recipients.

Pretty much everything was improved and the tires make no exception. They gain more millimeters on the front and end rear, so they’re expected to reduce lap times by a couple of seconds. Last but definitely not least, the wet races will be more exciting, as they will resume from standing after the safety car leaves

