Autism Awareness Day at the Races program set for Dover International Speedway on Sunday, June 4

Event to be held during “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

DOVER, Del. (Feb. 1, 2017) – Dover International Speedway is once again hosting a special event for families of children on the autism spectrum.

On Sunday, June 4, during the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, Autism Awareness Day at the Races will provide families with a sensory-friendly environment to enjoy 400 laps of North America’s top motorsports series.

The event, in its sixth consecutive year, is a joint effort between Dover International Speedway and Autism Delaware, supported by AAA Mid-Atlantic and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

The Autism Awareness Day at the Races ticket package will include seating in the enclosed grandstands at the Monster Mile, which offers views of the backstretch as well as the highly-banked concrete turns. In five years, more than 3,000 people have participated in the program.

Other highlights include pre-race appearances by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers and personalities, information booths with items of interest to families affected by autism, a hot lunch buffet, non-alcoholic beverages and much more. Drivers will be announced closer to event day.

As in years past, a reserved area near the grandstand seats will provide a quiet zone, with muted lighting and sound, allowing attendees to take a break from the race and crowds when necessary. The room includes comfortable seating, games, and video screens to help fans keep up with the race or watch family friendly movies. Autism Delaware’s service professionals will also be on hand to assist families as needed.

Autism Awareness Day at the Races tickets cost $95 for adults and $25 for children ages 12 and under. Call 800-441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com to order.

The June 2-4, 2017, NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 2 and the NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, June 3. The “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” marks the 11th straight year a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover has been tied to autism awareness and the 12th straight year AAA has served as an entitlement partner of a Monster Mile event.

Another NASCAR tripleheader weekend returns to the Monster Mile in the fall, from Sept. 29-Oct. 1, featuring the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East on Friday, Sept. 29, the “Drive Sober 200” presented by the Delaware Office of Highway Safety NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, Sept. 30 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Oct. 1, which will serve as the first elimination race in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

For tickets or more information, call 800‐441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by Red Frog Events and Goldenvoice. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **