Twisted Tea Partners with Ty Dillon and No. 13 Chevrolet SS in Multi-Year Agreement
by Official Release On Wed, Feb. 01, 2017
The hard iced tea brand will also be associate sponsor on Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 XFINITY Series team
WELCOME, N.C. (February 1, 2017) – Twisted Tea, the No. 1 maker of hard iced tea in the United States, has partnered with Ty Dillon, Germain Racing and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in a multi-year agreement to be primary sponsor of the No. 13 Chevrolet SS. Twisted Tea will serve as primary sponsor for select races during the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season along with an associate sponsorship for the entire 2017 season with RCR’s No. 3 XFINITY Series team.
“We’ve been involved with NASCAR for a few years, and we know that Richard Childress Racing, Germain Racing and Ty Dillon are the best of the best, and we couldn’t ask for a better team to race with,” said Michelle Sullivan, Sr. Director, Head of Marketing. “Our team members and Twisted Tea drinkers are fiercely loyal NASCAR fans, and we wanted to partner with a team and driver who share the same commitment to a captivating race day – whether it be on the actual race track or with a twisted tailgate featuring Twisted Tea.”
Founded in 2001, Twisted Tea Brewing Company was built on the promise that a hard iced tea should taste like a real iced tea and deliver a refreshing drinking experience. With a wide variety of styles, Twisted Tea is continuously searching for the best flavors to introduce to its drinkers.
Twisted Tea will use program assets provided by RCR and Germain Racing to continue to reach its loyal fan base, which largely consists of NASCAR fans. The No. 13 Chevrolet SS will be featured on select Twisted Tea packaging. The car, along with Dillon, 24, will also be featured among other brand initiatives in 2017.
“What a thrilling opportunity to partner with America’s favorite hard iced tea brewer,” said Bob Germain, Jr., owner of Germain Racing. “NASCAR and Twisted Tea have some of the most loyal consumers in the world. We’re pleased to announce this new partnership with our new driver, Ty Dillon.”
“I’m looking forward to celebrating in Victory Lane with a cold Twisted Tea and meeting some of their loyal drinkers,” said Dillon. “It’s an honor to partner with a brand that has such a loyal customer as I prepare for my first full time season in the Cup Series.”
Last December, Germain Racing announced Dillon will compete full time in the No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet SS after racing full time since 2014 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Dillon will compete in 2017 for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award. He is a four-time winner in NASCAR’s three national series and won the 2013 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Most Popular Driver Award.
Based in Mooresville, North Carolina, Germain Racing formed a technical alliance with RCR in 2014 which includes engineering, crew support and engine power from ECR Engines.
About Twisted Tea Brewing Company:
Twisted Tea Brewing Company was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Since 2001, our tea makers (yes, their job is as cool as it sounds) have been committed to brewing a hard iced tea that not only tastes like real iced tea but also delivers an incredibly smooth and refreshing drinking experience. Twisted Tea brews a variety of styles and is continuously searching for the best flavors to introduce to its drinkers. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com.
About Germain Racing:
Bob Germain Jr., a third-generation automobile dealer, decided to build a championship-caliber NASCAR racing team. In September of 2004, Germain’s dream team entered into its first race – starting and finishing the event inside the top-five. The young team led laps in its third race and reigned victorious in its fourth. Germain Racing was crowned with its first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship in 2006 – just 26 months after first joining the NASCAR ranks. This early success became the foundation for the team that has gained notoriety as a true threat to win at superspeedway events and a car that can’t be ignored on road courses and even unique circuits like Martinsville Speedway and Pocono Raceway. Marketing giant and longtime motorsports sponsor GEICO joined Germain Racing in 2008. It was the team’s first full season in NASCAR’s XFINITY Series. Germain Racing delivered the best points finish GEICO had been part of to date and the pairing decided to take their relationship to the top. GEICO and Germain Racing joined the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2009 and Germain has competed exclusively in this premier division since 2012. Germain Racing won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships in 2006 and 2010.
About Richard Childress Racing:
Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2017 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/Cheerios/AAA Chevrolet), 2011 Brickyard 400 champion Paul Menard (No. 27 Menards Chevrolet) and 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/WIX Filters Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with Austin Dillon and Paul Menard (No. 2 Rheem/Menards Chevrolet), a multi-driver lineup with Ty Dillon and others (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Rheem/Red Kap Chevrolet), Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Chevrolet), Brandon Jones (No. 33 Menards/Nexteer Chevrolet) and Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino/U.S. Cellular Chevrolet).
** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **