Twisted Tea Partners with Ty Dillon and No. 13 Chevrolet SS in Multi-Year Agreement

WELCOME, N.C. ( February 1, 2017 ) – Twisted Tea, the No. 1 maker of hard iced tea in the United States, has partnered with Ty Dillon, Germain Racing and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in a multi-year agreement to be primary sponsor of the No. 13 Chevrolet SS. Twisted Tea will serve as primary sponsor for select races during the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season along with an associate sponsorship for the entire 2017 season with RCR’s No. 3 XFINITY Series team.

“We’ve been involved with NASCAR for a few years, and we know that Richard Childress Racing, Germain Racing and Ty Dillon are the best of the best, and we couldn’t ask for a better team to race with,” said Michelle Sullivan, Sr. Director, Head of Marketing. “Our team members and Twisted Tea drinkers are fiercely loyal NASCAR fans, and we wanted to partner with a team and driver who share the same commitment to a captivating race day – whether it be on the actual race track or with a twisted tailgate featuring Twisted Tea.”

Founded in 2001, Twisted Tea Brewing Company was built on the promise that a hard iced tea should taste like a real iced tea and deliver a refreshing drinking experience. With a wide variety of styles, Twisted Tea is continuously searching for the best flavors to introduce to its drinkers.

Twisted Tea will use program assets provided by RCR and Germain Racing to continue to reach its loyal fan base, which largely consists of NASCAR fans. The No. 13 Chevrolet SS will be featured on select Twisted Tea packaging. The car, along with Dillon, 24, will also be featured among other brand initiatives in 2017.

“What a thrilling opportunity to partner with America’s favorite hard iced tea brewer,” said Bob Germain, Jr., owner of Germain Racing. “NASCAR and Twisted Tea have some of the most loyal consumers in the world. We’re pleased to announce this new partnership with our new driver, Ty Dillon.”

“I’m looking forward to celebrating in Victory Lane with a cold Twisted Tea and meeting some of their loyal drinkers,” said Dillon. “It’s an honor to partner with a brand that has such a loyal customer as I prepare for my first full time season in the Cup Series.”

Last December, Germain Racing announced Dillon will compete full time in the No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet SS after racing full time since 2014 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Dillon will compete in 2017 for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award. He is a four-time winner in NASCAR’s three national series and won the 2013 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Most Popular Driver Award.

Based in Mooresville, North Carolina, Germain Racing formed a technical alliance with RCR in 2014 which includes engineering, crew support and engine power from ECR Engines.