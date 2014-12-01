Jeffrey Earnhardt to Drive in Daytona 500 for Circle Sport W/TMG

Tweet Photo Credit: Barry Albert

By Staff report | NASCAR.com |

Jeffrey Earnhardt will make his first career start in the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26 (2 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for Circle Sport w/The Motorsports Group, the team posted on its Twitter account Monday night.

Starter will serve as Earnhardt’s primary sponsor for the season opener. The North Carolina native was sponsored by Starter in two races last year — Talladega and Miami.

CS/TMG has a charter for the season with the No. 33 Chevrolet, guaranteeing an entry into all 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events.

Earnhardt made 22 starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2016 for Go Fas Racing (19 starts) and BK Racing (three starts). The 27-year-old nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr. recorded four finishes inside the top 30.

