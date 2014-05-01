Front Row Motorsports Acquires Third NASCAR Charter

STATESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 3, 2017) – Front Row Motorsports completed the purchase of a Charter Member Agreement from BK Racing to give the team three guaranteed entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR transferred ownership of the charter, which was used by BK Racing’s No. 83 team in 2016, on December 6. Front Row Motorsports will lease the newly acquired charter to TriStar Motorsports for the 2017 season as FRM prepares to expand to three chartered cars in 2018.

The Bob Jenkins-owned team currently fields two entries with NASCAR charters, the No. 34 driven by Landon Cassill and the No. 38 of David Ragan. The organization has steadily grown since its full-time entry into the series in 2009, earning its second win and first playoff berth in 2016. The team will focus on building on those accomplishments with its two existing cars in 2017 as it prepares its infrastructure for expansion in 2018.

“I’m proud of the way this team has grown since we first joined the sport, and we’re here to stay,” Jenkins said. “Now we’re taking the next step that will strengthen our foundation as a team and help us build more meaningful, lasting relationships on all levels – driver, sponsor and manufacturer.”

NASCAR’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has 36 chartered teams, each with guaranteed entry into every points race of the season.

