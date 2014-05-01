TriStar Motorsports Returns to Premier Series with Whitt

By Team release | NASCAR.com

STATESVILLE, N.C. — TriStar Motorsports announces it will return to competition in NASCAR’s premier series fielding one full-time entry in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series for the 2017 season.

Cole Whitt has secured the seat of the No. 72 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Whitt brings with him Florida Lottery to serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 72 for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Additionally, Whitt will continue partnerships with RTIC Coolers, Rinnai and Carolina Skiff throughout the 2017 season. Frank Kerr has been named Crew Chief for Whitt and will oversee competitive efforts for the No. 72.

Whitt’s NASCAR career includes six years on the circuit and races in which he has competed in NASCAR K&N Pro Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and the Monster Energy Cup Series.

“I’m looking forward to being back in the seat at TriStar Motorsports for the Monster Energy Cup Series for 2017,” said Whitt. “We are glad to have Florida Lottery back with us for the season opener at Daytona and are fortunate to continue and expand our relationship with Rinnai, RTIC Coolers and Carolina Skiff throughout the year.”

TriStar Motorsports first competed in the NASCAR Cup Series in 1989 for the Winston 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and lastly in 2013 at Watkins Glen International Raceway; completing a total of 197 races.

“We are taking a different approach and expanding our competitive platform for 2017,” said Mark Smith, owner of TriStar Motorsports. “It is an opportunity we feel is the best direction for this season and we are pleased to have Cole and his partners involved in those efforts.”

