Kentucky Speedway to Celebrate Richard Petty’s 80th with Birthday Festivities

Kentucky Speedway and entitlement partner Alsco Linen and Uniform Rental Services to host July 8 birthday celebration to mark “The King” Richard Petty’s 80th birthday.

Sparta, Ky. – Kentucky Speedway, Alsco Linen and Uniform Rental Services, and Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) have collaborated on a multi-layer celebration to begin at approximately 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 8.

The King will participate in the celebration at The King’s 80th Birthday presented by Alsco Linen and Uniform Rental Services fan hospitality tent located in the Kentucky Speedway Hospitality Village where he’ll be part of a question-and-answer session hosted by his son, former NASCAR driver, Kyle Petty.

Other significant members of the NASCAR community including drivers, team owners, sponsors, and more are also scheduled to make appearances throughout the day to offer their personal birthday wishes, share a favorite story or talk about what The King has meant to the sport.

Kentucky Speedway, Alsco, and RPM will be unveiling several tiers of activation in the coming weeks as part of the overall celebration.

Fans can join the party by calling (859) 578-2300 or by visiting www.kentuckyspeedway.com\KINGs80th and can join in the conversation at any time through social media using the hashtag #KINGs80th across all Petty, Alsco and Kentucky Speedway entities.

The 2017 season at Kentucky Speedway begins in July with the return of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend anchored by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series July 8 Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts. The Camping World Truck Series starts the weekend with a 225-mile event Thursday, July 6 and the XFINITY Series Alsco 300 is Friday, July 7.

The XFINITY Series Visit Myrtle Beach 300 returns to the 1.5-mile tri-oval on Saturday, Sept. 23 along with the ARCA Racing Series Crosley 150 on Friday, Sept. 22 to conclude season’s racing.

Fans may purchase season tickets and camping, July weekend packages or individual race tickets now by calling (859) 578-2300 or visiting the Kentucky Speedway ticket office at 1 Speedway Drive, Sparta, Ky., 41086 just off Interstate 71 Exit 57 and Ky. Hwy. 35 North. Ticket office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

About Alsco

Alsco ( www.alsco.com) is a family owned and operated business founded in 1889 that was recognized by the world-renowned Hohenstein Institute for having invented the linen and uniform rental industry. Alsco provides linen and uniform services to customers that range from restaurants and healthcare clinics to automotive repair and industrial manufacturing facilities. With over 170 locations, Alsco provides world-class service to over 350,000 customers on five continents.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola will return to the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force, Alsco and Fresh From Florida. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

About Petty’s Garage

Petty’s Garage brings The King’s winning tradition to a variety of high-performance automobiles. From production-based vehicles to custom builds and restorations, Petty’s Garage is a high performance speed shop characterized by its focus on spectacular automobiles. If you can dream it, Petty’s Garage can build it!

About Petty Museum

The Petty Museum, founded in 1988, is a glimpse into the life and accomplishments of the great racing family. With over 200 career wins and 10 NASCAR Championships, the museum has an awesome display of racing history as well as many personal collectibles from the entire family. This is where you find out what’s behind the sunglasses and where it all started!

About Petty Family Foundation

The Petty Family Foundation has a strong belief in family values, integrity, and compassion for others. It is these ideals upon which the Foundation was built, providing the means necessary to empower those who help others. By focusing our mission on healthcare and enriching the lives of our country’s servicemen, we will continue a legacy of success and a vision of humanity.

About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a year-round camping environment for children, ages six to 16, with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses. Co-founded by Kyle Petty, in honor of his son, Adam Petty, the camp is located in Randleman, N.C. Victory Junction offers programs for a range of disease groups and maintains strong relationships with more than 30 partner hospitals. Victory Junction’s mission is to provide life-changing camping experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering, in a safe and medically-sound environment, always free of charge. As a not-for-profit organization, the camp operates solely through the support of generous individuals, foundations, organizations and corporations to provide this experience at no charge to children and their families. Since the camp’s inception, more than 23,000 children and families have received not only a circle of support but experiences thought to only be possible by healthy children. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network of Camps founded by Paul Newman, and is accredited by the rigorous guidelines of the American Camping Association. To learn more about visit www.victoryjunction.org.

About Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America

Led by former NASCAR driver and racing analyst Kyle Petty, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America is an annual cross-country motorcycle trek that raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction. The Ride is one of the most successful and popular charity events in the country. Now in its 22nd year, more than 7,950 riders have logged more than 11.6 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $17.5 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **