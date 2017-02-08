TEAM PENSKE AND BIG KAISER PRECISION TOOLING FORM TECHNICAL ALLIANCE

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 8, 2017) – Team Penske announced today that it has formed a technical alliance with BIG KAISER Precision Tooling, a worldwide leader in high-precision tooling systems and solutions for the metal cutting industry that guarantees extreme accuracy and repeatability. As the “Official Performance Technical Partner of Team Penske,”

BIG KAISER will bring its most advanced technology to Team Penske in order to maximize production capacity.

Under the terms of the new multi-year agreement, Hoffman Estates and Illinois-based BIG KAISER will provide Team Penske with its latest CNC tool-holding, presetting and boring equipment for use within the team’s machining department that produces elements used on its Ford Fusions racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and its Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The high-precision boring equipment will significantly increase precision while reducing time and waste of machined parts.

“As a world-wide leader in the machine tooling industry, BIG KAISER combines an insightful approach with products that will help Team Penske build faster race cars in a more efficient manner,” said Tim Cindric, Team Penske President. “Winning at the highest levels of racing requires having the best partners. We are thrilled to have BIG KAISER on our team.”

Team Penske recently put the finishing touches on a 2,500-square foot expansion to its machining department as the team continues to create parts for the racecars produced in its Mooresville, NC-based facility. The addition of BIG KAISER is the final key element of the project that keeps the team in the upper echelons of machining in North American motorsports.

“At BIG KAISER we pride ourselves on being an industry leader with our cutting-edge products and performance guarantee,” said Jack Burley, VP of Sales & Engineering at BIG KAISER. “In Team Penske we have partnered with an organization that is among the most successful race teams in the world and one that shares in our core values of what it takes to be the best.”

BIG KAISER plans to incorporate the new partnership with Team Penske into the company’s future marketing and promotional efforts. Through specific case studies, BIG KAISER will highlight how its equipment and support continue to raise the level of performance of Team Penske’s racing programs.

About BIG KAISER Precision Tooling

BIG KAISER Precision Tooling is a worldwide leader in high-precision tooling systems and solutions for the metal cutting industry that guarantee extreme accuracy and repeatability. Our products are of the utmost quality — manufactured with materials and craftsmanship that enable superior performance. As a member of the BIG DAISHOWA Group (Osaka, Japan), BIG KAISER has grown into a well-recognized global tooling provider, with manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at www.bigkaiser.com.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports and celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2016. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 440 major race wins, over 500 pole positions and 29 National Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. In its storied history, the team has also earned 16 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Team Penske currently competes in the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

