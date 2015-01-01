Dash4Cash Returns to Richmond International Raceway and the NASCAR XFINITY Series

Multiple Stages Bring Excitement to the ToyotaCare 250

The NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash format will return to the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Richmond International Raceway (RIR) this season. The ToyotaCare 250 is one of only four Dash4Cash races for the 2017 season.

This will be the second consecutive year RIR was selected to host a Dash4Cash race. With the recent race format changes, the Dash4Cash format is slightly different this season. Two XFINITY Series regulars from both Stage 1 and Stage 2 will qualify to run for the $100,000 bonus during the final stage.

“This Dash4Cash format provides our fans with exciting racing and another element to follow during the race,” said RIR President Dennis Bickmeier. “The 2016 ToyotaCare 250 had a thrilling finish between Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Ty Dillon, and I’m sure this year’s race will be just as electric.”

Here is the format for the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race:

Drivers will participate in three rounds of knockout qualifying. The fastest driver in the final round will secure the Pole Award.

There will be three stages in the ToyotaCare 250. The top two NASCAR XFINITY Series regulars from both Stage #1 and Stage #2 will become Dash4Cash eligible in the final stage.

Stage #1 will consist of 75 laps, where caution laps count. After the stage is complete, the top two XFINITY Series regulars become Dash4Cash eligible.

Stage #2 will also be 75 laps, where caution laps count. After this stage, two more XFINITY Series regulars will become Dash4Cash eligible.

The final stage is 100 laps, with the four Dash4Cash eligible drivers competing for the $100,000 bonus.

The highest finishing driver among the four Dash4Cash eligible drivers will be awarded a $100,000 bonus. There is a chance that fans will see multiple winners at RIR on Saturday, April 29 – the ToyotaCare 250 race winner, the NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash winner, and two stage winners.

“I spoke to several parents who brought their kids out last year, taking advantage of the kids 12 and under free on Saturday, and they really enjoyed the added element of the ‘race within the race,’” said Bickmeier. “We appreciate Xfinity and NASCAR including us in the program again this year.”

RIR was selected along with Phoenix (3/18), Bristol (4/22), and Dover (6/3) to host a 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race.

Fans can now purchase tickets to NASCAR’s return to Richmond for the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race and TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. Kids 12 and younger are free in general admission seating areas for the ToyotaCare 250.

Richmond will once again be in the spotlight for the regular season finale and Fan Appreciation Weekend on September 8-9. The Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, September 9, and the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Friday, September 8 is presented by Who’s Your Driver.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit rir.com or call 866-455-7223 to purchase.

About Richmond International Raceway

Richmond International Raceway (RIR) is America’s Premier Short Track annually hosting two NASCAR race weekends, featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series, on a ¾-mile D-shaped oval. RIR is a regional leader for events including sports, live music and consumer trade shows. The Richmond Raceway Complex’s 1,000 plus acre multipurpose facility hosts more than 200 live events annually including concerts with top national recording artists at The Classic Amphitheater. To learn more, visit rir.com and richmondracewaycomplex.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **