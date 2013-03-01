E.J. Wade Foundation to Sponsor Go Fas Racing in the Daytona 500

Go Fas Racing is proud to announce that the E.J. Wade Foundation will be debuting as the primary sponsor of the No.32 Ford Fusion at the 59th running of the Daytona 500.

The E.J. Wade Foundation, founded by Jeff and Janet Wade, is a public 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focusing on rheumatoid arthritis patient assistance, aid for the people of Niger, Africa, as well as disaster preparedness relief across the United States. Each pillar of philanthropy represents a deep personal meaning for the Wade family. The E.J. Wade Foundation will continue to encompass all three tenants of the elder foundations, adding a fourth focus: community partnerships.

“Obviously it’s great to have E.J. Wade come with me to Go Fas Racing,” DiBenedetto said. “But it really means so much to me to have a foundation so close to Mr. and Mrs. Wade’s heart on our racecar. The foundation does so many great things for people in need and it’s a great honor to have them with our No.32 team. We hope to be able to raise awareness and money for all of these great causes while continuing to grow their business.”

“My family and I are excited to be sponsoring Matt DiBenedetto through Go Fas Racing this year,” said Jeff Wade, President of E.J. Wade Construction. “The Lord has blessed us throughout the years and we are glad to be able to pass that blessing on. It has been a privilege to get to know Matt and wish him well during this upcoming NASCAR season.”

“I’m really glad to have Jeff and Janet with the E.J. Wade Foundation on board for the Daytona 500 this year,” said Archie St. Hilaire, owner of Go Fas Racing. “From helping kids in Africa, to disaster relief here in the United States, as well as rheumatoid arthritis, which is prevalent here in the northeast where I’m from, we look forward to being a platform for both Jeff and Janet to get the message out about all the great things that their foundation does.”

As in years past, Go Fas Racing’s No.32 Ford Fusion will be undertaking an overnight makeover from the E.J. Wade Foundation’s colors of purple and white, to Can-Am’s familiar yellow and black during Thursday night’s Can-Am duels. Once the Can-Am duels have been completed, DiBenedetto’s Ford will return back to representing the E.J. Wade Foundation for the rest of the Daytona 500 weekend.

To learn more about the great things that the E.J. Wade Foundation is doing, visit www.ejwadefoundation.org and to learn about E.J. Wade Construction visit www.ejwadeconstruction.net.



ABOUT OUR TEAM

About E.J. Wade Foundation:

E.J. Wade Foundation is the non-profit arm of E.J. Wade Construction. The Foundation exists to provide resources for people and communities in crisis. They are focused on disaster relief and preparedness; offering aid to orphanages in Niger, Africa; and providing assistance to patients who suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. Each of these pillars of philanthropy holds deep meaning to each member of the Wade family.

Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

