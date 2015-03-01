Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff Returns to Richard Childress Racing

Herbal brand joins No. 21 NASCAR XFINITY Series team as primary sponsor for select races

WELCOME, N.C. (February 8, 2017) – Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff has returned to Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, partnering with rookie driver Daniel Hemric.

Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff will serve as the primary sponsor for the No. 21 Chevrolet team in the season-opening XFINITY Series race at Daytona International Speedway, as well as additional events during the year. The tobacco-free, smokeless brand will also serve as an associate sponsor throughout the 2017 season.

“After our success in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2016, Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff was looking for a competitive team and driver in the NASCAR XFINITY Series for the 2017 season,” said Dave Savoca, President of Smokey Mountain Chew. “We feel like Richard Childress Racing and Daniel Hemric are an ideal fit for our brand. We partnered with RCR and drivers Brian Scott and Brendan Gaughan in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2014, and saw measurable growth in our brand through our relationship with this top-notch organization. We look forward to that continued success in 2017 both on and off the track.”

Known as America’s original and best-selling, tobacco-free smokeless brand, Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff can be found in retailers across the country in long cut and easy-to-use pouches. Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff is notably the world’s largest tobacco-free smokeless company. An industry leader and inventor, the tobacco-free and nicotine-free chew, is an option for consumers who are looking to quit or reduce their consumption.

“I am looking forward to carrying the Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff colors on the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro this season,” said Hemric. “They have a successful history in NASCAR and we hope to continue that during the 2017 XFINITY Series season. It means a lot that Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff has the confidence in our team to get the job done on and off the racetrack.”

Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff comes in eight flavors including, Wintergreen, Arctic Mint, Cherry, Citrus, Classic, Grape, Peach, and Straight. Wintergreen and Arctic Mint are also available in pouches. For more information or to order your favorite flavor of Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff visit, www.SmokeySnuff.com.

For more information on all that is happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com.

About Smokey Mountain Snuff: Smokey Mountain is America’s original and best-selling tobacco-free smokeless brand. Appealing to adult smokeless tobacco consumers who are seeking tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternatives, Smokey Mountain is available in long cut and easy-to-use pouches. For more information visit www.SmokeySnuff.com.

About Richard Childress Racing: Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2017 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet), 2011 Brickyard 400 champion Paul Menard (No. 27 Menards Chevrolet) and 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with Austin Dillon and Paul Menard (No. 2 Rheem/Menards Chevrolet), a multi-driver lineup with Ty Dillon and others (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Rheem/Red Kap Chevrolet), Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Chevrolet), Brandon Jones (No. 33 Menards/Nexteer Chevrolet) and Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino/U.S. Cellular Chevrolet).

