Chip Ganassi Racing and BBR Music Group to Partner with Tyler Reddick

The Music Label Representing Stars Jason Aldean, Trace Adkins and More On-Board for Multiple NASCAR XFINITY Series Races in 2017

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 9, 2017) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today a partnership with Nashville-based entertainment powerhouse BBR Music Group on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro with Tyler Reddick for multiple NASCAR XFINITY Series races in 2017. The car will feature the multi-media superstar Trace Adkins (whose new album SOMETHING’S GOING ON will be released on March 31), for the season-opening XFINITY Series race at Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 25, 3:30 pm ET, FOX Sports 1). BBR Music Group, a BMG company, includes Broken Bow Records, Stoney Creek Records, Red Bow Records, Wheelhouse Records and publishing company Magic Mustang Music.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

· Making Sweet Music: BBR Music Group possesses a roster of talented artists including the RIAA’s No. 1 digital selling male Country artist of all-time Jason Aldean; multi-media superstar Trace Adkins; No. 1 chart-toppers Randy Houser, Dustin Lynch, Joe Nichols, Parmalee, Granger Smith, Thompson Square, as well as a plethora of rising young stars.

· Climbing his way up the NASCAR Ladder: Reddick won in his first career start in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at Rockingham Speedway in 2012. He competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) on a part-time basis in 2013 and 2014, before moving to full-time duties in 2015 and 2016. In 63 NCWTS starts, Reddick had three wins, three poles, 25 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes. He finished second in the NCWTS standings in 2015 and ninth in the standings in 2016. Following an award-winning digital media campaign, Reddick was named 2016 NCWTS Most Popular Driver. Reddick, 21, will share the No. 42 car with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson.

QUOTEBOARD:

· Benny Brown, Founder, BBR Music Group: “After meeting with Chip Ganassi I’m proud to sponsor Tyler with such a world class racing organization. It was obvious to me that Chip is as passionate about winning in the racing industry as I am in the music industry. He puts forth all the team effort to win and that’s what made me feel that his team was a great fit and that Tyler could build his future with this organization. I’m proud to be associated with a partner of Chip’s caliber.”

· Steve Lauletta, President, Chip Ganassi Racing: “We’re excited to welcome BBR Music Group to Chip Ganassi Racing. Country music and NASCAR fans go hand-in-hand, so we’re happy to bring that connection even closer to the fans of our sport. In addition, we are thrilled to see what Tyler Reddick will do on track as part of our team competing for an XFINITY Series owner’s championship in 2017.”

· Tyler Reddick, Driver No. 42 BBR Music Group Chevrolet Camaro: “I’m honored for this tremendous opportunity to compete the in the XFINITY Series with a great team, Chip Ganassi Racing. I’ve been very fortunate to have BBR Music Group come back on-board this year. We’ve had the opportunity to have some very popular and up-in-coming artists on the car, including Trace Adkins for the first time in Daytona. The expectations will be high, since we’ve won races on dirt and asphalt. I’d be great to repay the folks who made this happen with a strong season.”



About the BBR Music Group:

Founded by entrepreneur Benny Brown in 1997, the BBR Music Group quickly grew from a fledgling independent label into one of one of the largest independent Country label groups in the United States. In January 2017, BBR Music Group was acquired by BMG, the new model music company founded by Bertelsmann in 2008. BMG’s 14 offices across 12 core music markets now represent over 2.5m songs and recordings, including the catalogues of Chrysalis, Bug, Virgin, Mute, Sanctuary, Primary Wave and Talpa Music, as well as literally thousands of artists and songwriters attracted by its fresh approach. In January 2017, BBR Music Group was acquired by worldwide entertainment powerhouse BMG which boasts 14 offices across 12 core music markets around the globe. The BBR Music Group’s label umbrella includes Broken Bow Records, Stoney Creek Records, RED BOW Records and Wheelhouse Records. Broken Bow Records is BBR Music Group’s original imprint that possesses a roster of talented artists including the RIAA’s #1 digital selling male Country artist of all time and 2016 ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean, #1 chart-topper Dustin Lynch and newcomers Jackie Lee and Jordan Rager. Stoney Creek Records, founded in March, 2009, boasts a roster which includes 2x ACM and CMA “Vocal Duo of the Year” and GRAMMY nominees Thompson Square; #1 chart-toppers Randy Houser and Parmalee, CMT’s Next Women of Country Lindsay Ell and newcomer Adam Craig. RED BOW Records was founded in October 2012 and boasts an artist roster of 4x GRAMMY nominee Joe Nichols, hit-maker Craig Campbell and hot Country newcomers Chase Bryant and Brooke Eden. Wheelhouse Records is the BBR Music Group’s newest imprint, anchored by multi-media superstar Trace Adkins, chart-toppers Granger Smith and Kristian Bush as well as buzz acts Runaway June and Walker McGuire. The BBR Music Group is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

For information, visit: www.BBRmusicgroup.com

About Chip Ganassi Racing:

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include four cars in the Verizon IndyCar Series, two cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, two cars in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, two factory Ford GT’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and two factory Ford GT’s in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Overall his teams have 18 championships and more than 180 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, seven Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh, Pa.

For more information log onto www.chipganassiracing.com

