Anderson’s Maple Syrup Partners with Richard Childress Racing in 2017

Family-owned brand joins RCR for select races with Brandon Jones and the No. 33 NASCAR XFINITY Series team

WELCOME, N.C. (February 9, 2017) – Richard Childress Racing (RCR) has partnered with Anderson’s Maple Syrup to serve as a primary sponsor for multiple races this season with driver Brandon Jones and the No. 33 NASCAR XFINITY Series team. The Wisconsin-based company will also have an associate sponsorship presence throughout the 2017 season.

RCR is pleased to welcome Anderson’s Maple Syrup back to its family of partners for the 2017 season. This is the second partnership between the two family-owned companies, as Anderson’s Maple Syrup was featured on the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro for two XFINITY Series events in 2014.

The No. 33 Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet Camaro will be driven by Jones, who begins his second full-time season with RCR in 2017. Jones earned a Chase berth in his rookie season, ultimately finishing 10th in the NXS driver point standings in 2016.

“I look forward to becoming a part of the Anderson’s Maple Syrup family,” said Jones. “I love that Anderson’s is a high-quality, all-natural product made here in the United States. I am eager to represent such a family brand and to have them on our No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro this season. I hope I can sweeten the deal with a trip to Victory Lane.”

Family-owned and operated for nearly 90 years, Anderson’s Maple Syrup started as a hobby in 1928 and has since grown into a quality business. With a farming history dating back to the 1900s, the third-generation company is the largest packager of pure maple syrup in the Midwest.

“We look forward to having the Anderson’s Maple Syrup brand adorn the No. 33 Camaro. Reuniting with another family-owned business and legendary team like RCR, and sharing our product with the millions of NASCAR fans, is exciting for our company,” said Steve Anderson, president of Anderson’s Maple Syrup. “We look forward to working with RCR in 2017 and know that Brandon Jones will be a great spokesman for our family brand.”

Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup can be found in grocery stores and specialty shops across the country. The Anderson’s family promise is to provide their customers with the finest American made all natural pure maple products. For more information, visit www.andersonsmaplesyrup.com.

For more information on all that is happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com.

