Ryan Reed Asks Fans to #DriveYourHealth

Lucky Fans Will Win Ryan Reed’s Steering Wheel and other Prizes

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 9, 2017) – Ryan Reed, driver of the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang, is celebrating “16 days until Daytona” by challenging NASCAR fans to share with him the ways in which they choose to live a healthy lifestyle using the hashtag #DriveYourHealth. Fans can visit RoushFenway.com/DriveYourHealth to submit their photo for the chance to win an autographed Ryan Reed race-used steering wheel.

Fans are encouraged to spread the healthy lifestyle message socially to their friends to drive likes for their photo. Photo entries can be submitted until the drop of the checkered flag for the season-opening Daytona XFINITY Series race on Saturday, Feb. 25th. The photo with the most votes will take home the top prize.

“As someone living day-to-day with diabetes I’m very aware of daily choices and making healthy lifestyle decisions,” said Reed. “Diabetes doesn’t hold me back. Last year I trained and competed in my first triathlon and had a blast doing that. I’m looking forward to sharing my fitness journey during this season and seeing what everyone else does to #DriveYourHealth. Keep the submissions coming into the website, we can’t wait to see them.”

Fans can share their submission across their own personal social media channels utilizing the hashtag #DriveYourHealth to drive votes from their friends to their photo entry. The photo that receives the most votes will win the grand prize of a race-used Ryan Reed autographed steering wheel.

In additional to the top prize, there will be a prize of autographed Ryan Reed race used gloves for second place and the photo with the third amount of votes will win an autographed helmet visor. The top-20 overall submissions will win autographed Ryan Reed memorabilia.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **