History’s worst NASCAR accidents on the track

Tweet Photo Credit: David Yeazell

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is one of the top sporting experiences for all the petrol heads across the world. The pure thrill of the game is enough give you new-found respect for the driving skills all NASCAR drivers are capable of when bolting down the racetrack. As with any sport however, these skills can often lead to devastating consequences and lethal accidents while driving.

Some of the world’s words car accidents took place while NASCAR was under way at hauntingly high speeds and left nothing to the imagination.

Daytona Modified Sportsman Race in 1960

This accident is known as one of the largest NASCAR wrecks in history and happened in 1960. As there were a total of 73 cars ready to take off on the race day, the runway was quite crowded. After the first lap, 37 cars lost control and collided into each other. Eight drivers were taken to hospital and made it out alive with minor injuries. Since then it has been decided to only allow 43 drivers on the track at a time.

Richard Petty – 1970 race

Richard Petty was known for wrecking his car almost every time when he raced, but at the South Carolina Darlington Speedway, his car took a turn for the worst. After a fatal mistake, Petty hit the retaining with his car while flipping and rolling a couple of times before coming to a devastating halt. Although he made it out alive, it gave NASCAR a nudge to ensure all cars were secures with protective nets as well as added head and neck support.

Dale Earnhardt – NASCAR’s finest

On 18 February 2001, a fatal crash caused NASCAR to lose one of its best drivers. Earnhardt crashed his car in the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500 when another driver’s car hit the rear bumper of Dale’s car. This sent him spinning across the track to the complete horror of the crowd. Ken Schrader was not able to steer clear of the spinning car and hit Dale’s car on the passenger side, sending him right into a wall at about 155 miles per hour. After Earnhardt passed away, NASCAR president Mike Helton had to make the announcement and almost could not get the words from his mouth. Being such a tragic occurrence, Earnhardt will always be remembered as a dedicated driver with his love of cars clearly standing strong up until his very last day.

Those few seconds after a NASCAR crash always stay branded in the brains of racing fans and sporting members alike, thus making it as clear as day; no matter how good you think you might be, one wrong move and it could be the end of your sporting career, or even worse, your life.

